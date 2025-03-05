Former Critical Care Nurse Empowers Women to Reclaim Time, Energy and Health with ABCs of Stress Management™

Be Your Own Light

JENNIFER TOLO, AN AWARD-WINNING HEALTH AND WELLNESS EDUCATOR CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF TRANSFORMATIONAL LIFE COACHING FILLING THE GAPS IN TRADITIONAL HEALTH CARE

You have all you need inside of you to thrive. You can reclaim your power by learning to quiet the ego-mind to let your soul shine.” — Jennifer Wren Tolo

ESSEX, MA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It seems 2025 is the year to bridge the gaps between healthcare and healing, and as a former critical care nurse who had two of her four sons face life-threatening illness events, Jennifer Wren Tolo is that bridge. Having navigated both sides of the healthcare system, she meets people where they are and empowers them with strategies to pause, reset their nervous system, and connect with what they truly need to be healthy, happy, and thrive.She discovered how giving herself permission to pause, to take the time to learn how to manage and reframe stress in her life, led to finding inner strength, resiliency and empowered her to make inspired choices for her family’s optimal health and well-being. She launched Butterfly Family Wellness in March of 2005 to help others do the same.Tolo celebrates 20 years as a ‘soul connector’ and an award-winning health and wellness educator, renowned speaker, and transformational life coach who empowers multitasking, success-driven women to reclaim their time, energy, and health - so they can connect with their inner voices and the wisdom of their souls to leave survival mode behind and reclaim power and purpose in their lives.Jennifer’s passion is to teach others how to pause and reset not only their nervous system but their mindset and perspective so they can connect to what they need and can control to make the most empowered and soul-aligned choices for their lives. Author, motivational speaker and physician, Dr. Bernie Siegel states, “Jen is full of practical wisdom and soulfulness. She brings out the best in her clients and guests when she interviews and verbally interacts with them. Like the butterfly, she helps us all to transform our lives by freeing ourselves from the cocoon of expectations.”Please visit www.jenniferwrentolo.com to learn more about Jennifer Wren Tolo, and her programs and offerings. You can contact Jennifer via email jen@jenniferwrentolo.com.About Jennifer Wren ToloJennifer Wren Tolo founded Butterfly Family Wellness in 2005 to bridge gaps in healthcare and empower women to make informed choices for themselves and their families. As an award-winning health and wellness educator, transformational life coach, author, and speaker, Jennifer is devoted to helping women reclaim their authentic power and live purposefully. Drawing on her background as a critical care nurse and her own journey overcoming health challenges, Jennifer founded her Company to share her expertise and to empower women around the globe to look within and trust themselves. She authored the bestselling Family Fuel: A Busy Mom’s Guide to Healthy Living and has spoken widely on physical, mental, and nutritional health and wellbeing. As an adjunct professor at Endicott College School of Nursing, she created and teaches “Holistic and Complementary Approaches to Health and Healing” to help the next generation of healthcare professionals continue to bridge the gaps in our healthcare systemRecognizing that true health is rooted in the mind, emotional regulation, and connection with one's soul, Jennifer developed her signature ABC System for Stress Management, a transformative framework empowering women to reset their stress response by embracing self-awareness, self-regulation, and taking soul-aligned action. She believes self-care and self-regulation are powerful forms of preventive healthcare. Through her coaching, energy healing, self-awareness, and self-regulation tools, Jennifer has established herself as a stress and resiliency expert, helping thousands of clients reconnect with their inner power, find and trust their authentic voice, balance their lives, and make empowered, soul-aligned choices for greater joy, wellbeing, and fulfillment so they can move beyond burnout.It was her own health crisis and the challenges of her children that changed the trajectory of her life forever. Her recovery journey awakened her life purpose.Jennifer’s work has been featured in BRAINZ Magazine as an executive contributor, on ABC and FOX News, and in compilation books like The Complete Guide to Self-Care and Take Action Now. She is the host of The Simple Awakenings Podcast: Finding Calm in Life’s Chaos and a sought-after speaker, inspiring audiences to embrace the power of the pause for health, happiness, and success.

