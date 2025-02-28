Lawmakers and Governor to Increase Salaries for Teachers and Support Professionals

State Leaders to Directly Increase Teacher Pay – Again

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb 28, 2025) – Utah is once again directly increasing teacher salaries. This investment reflects the Legislature’s and Gov. Cox’s dedication to attracting and retaining top talent in classrooms, ensuring that teachers are valued, supported and empowered to provide the best education for Utah’s students.

During the 2025 session, state leaders are continuing to invest in teachers by providing a direct salary increase of $1,446 and a $1,000 bonus for education support staff, in addition to a 4% funding increase for school districts to provide another boost for all employees.

Proposed Funding Education Highlights:

$50 million – $1,446 salary increase for teachers $1,000 direct salary increase, $446 for the educator salary adjustment included in the base budget

$50 million – $1,000 bonus for educator support staff

$178 million – 4% funding increase to raise salaries for all school district employees

$77.7 million – Educator professional time

$65 million – Career and Technical Education Catalyst grant program

$14.3 million – Teachers’ supplies and materials

$12.4 million – Stipends for Future Educators grants for student teachers

$7.3 million – Grow Your Own Educator Pipeline Grant Program

$795,700 – Support for professional liability insurance premiums for Utah educators

In FY 2020, the starting teacher salary was about $44,000. In FY 2024, it was nearly $60,000. This year’s direct salary increase will raise this even more—a testament to Utah’s dedication to valuing and supporting teachers, ensuring they have the resources and recognition they deserve to provide the best education for our students.

Investments have propelled Utah to the No. 2 spot in education and among the highest starting salaries for teachers in the West, underscoring the state’s dedication to supporting teachers and fostering top-tier learning environments.

Additionally, Utah ranks as the top state overall for two consecutive years and maintained its position as the nation’s leader in economic outlook for an unprecedented 17 years—proof that conservative policies and strategic allocations are fueling a strong foundation for education.

“Teachers change lives, and they deserve to be valued, supported, and paid fairly for their incredible work,” said Governor Spencer Cox. “This investment is another step in our commitment to ensuring Utah remains among the best places in the nation to teach and learn. This is not just about funding education; it’s about the future of our students, families and communities – built here.”

“We deeply care for teachers. The success of our students and educators is the foundation of Utah’s prosperity and essential to making the Utah Dream a reality for all,” said Senate President J. Stuart Adams. “These investments and rankings are more than just numbers – they reflect the real impact of prioritizing Utah’s teachers, who help shape the next generation of leaders.”

“To our teachers and education support professionals: We see the dedication, passion, and sacrifice you pour into your classrooms, and we want to say, ‘Thank you,’” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “We’re working hard to support you and give you the resources you need to succeed.”

This year’s funding highlights build upon years of efforts to enhance education and teacher well-being, including over the past four years: