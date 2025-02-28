Joint EU-UNEP initiative to boost food security and resilience of rural communities in and around Sudan’s Dinder National Park

New EU-UNEP initiative aims to enhance food security, increase communities’ resilience, and contribute to peace and security in Sudan.

Sudan's war has displaced over 9 million people, including 1.45 million in the areas surrounding Dinder National Park, resulting in accelerating food insecurity, increased competition for resources and straining protected areas.

The project aims to enhance food security through climate-smart agriculture, sustainable livelihoods, and inclusive environmental governance.

Port Sudan, 28 February 2025 – A new initiative, launched by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the European Union (EU) aims to enhance food security for communities in and around Sudan’s Dinder National Park, resulting in increased climate resilience, and contributing to durable peace and stability.

In the heart of Sudan, Dinder National Park is one of Africa’s oldest protected areas - established in 1935 - and is home to a range of important ecosystems and biodiversity. The park is a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and site of a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance. Dinder National Park plays a critical role in regulating water flow for the Dinder and Rahad rivers, which sustain local agriculture and livelihoods - yet rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and expanding human settlements as a result of conflict and displacement are accelerating habitat degradation and biodiversity loss throughout the region.

In light of these challenges, the EU-UNEP project aims to leverage climate-smart agro-ecological practices to strengthen climate resilience and reduce the underlying drivers of tensions among affected communities. These aims will be achieved by improving access to climate information, implementing early action strategies to safeguard food security, and ensuring inclusive, equitable and sustainable access to natural resources.

“The people of Sudan continue to bear the full brunt of conflict and climate change and are facing a worsening humanitarian crisis. Through this project, we are working with local communities to develop long-term solutions that safeguard ecosystems as a source of livelihoods, stability and resilience - ensuring that both people and nature can thrive together,” said Susan Gardner, Director of UNEP’s Ecosystems Division.

Since the breakout of the war in April 2023, Sudan has faced a severe humanitarian crisis, with over 9 million people internally displaced, including 1.45 million in the Blue Nile, Sennar, and Gedaref states surrounding Dinder National Park. 25 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity, with famine looming in several regions.

The project comes at critical time for the people of Sudan and will work with local communities and government authorities to enhance sustainable food production, availability and distribution across 23 village clusters in the Blue Nile, Sennar, and Gedaref states. The project aims to directly support nearly 21,000 households, at least 40 per cent of whom are women, and will support the wider community to build sustainable livelihoods - creating a ripple effect that benefits over 82,000 individuals.

"The Dinder National Park is a national treasure for Sudan and one of Africa’s oldest parks. It is critical that its protection is ensured during the current conflict and beyond. Our partnership with UNEP will provide environmentally sustainable income-generating opportunities for the local people, and displaced communities in and around the Dinder National Park. This will help sustain people’s livelihoods and improve their food security, while also protecting the biodiversity of this unique park for future generations,” said Ambassador Aidan O'Hara, Head of the European Union Delegation to Sudan.

Investing in people and nature is crucial for supporting Sudan in the long term. By safeguarding ecosystems such as Dinder National Park while addressing the needs of displaced communities, the EU-UNEP project contributes to peace in Sudan by fostering stability, sustainable livelihoods, and environmental well-being, complementing broader humanitarian and development efforts.

