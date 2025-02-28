Congress Annually Forbids Horse Slaughter in U.S. But It’s Failed to Halt Live Exports of the Animals for Slaughter

According to USDA tracking data, the vast majority of the 23,000 live horses and burros shipped for slaughter in 2024 went to Mexico

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A handful of Members of Congress should stop obstructing the passage of legislation to ban exports of live horses from the U.S. to Mexico and Canada to be transported and butchered in inhumane ways, said leaders of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. Yesterday, U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., introduced the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act, H.R. 1661, to achieve that goal, while Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.,and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., promised to introduce the companion legislation.“Just about every year since 2007, and now with little controversy, Congress has passed legislation forbidding any slaughter of horses on American soil,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “It’s time for Republican leaders to allow a vote on authorizing legislation to halt live exports and prevent the butchering of American-sourced equines in Mexico and Canada. That legislation is equally non-controversial. There are supermajorities in each chamber that favor the legislation. I am very confident President Trump would sign it without a second thought.”“I doubt any serious-minded lawmaker would defend this ruthless trade of horses who had lives as companions, racing animals, work horses, or other accepted roles in American society,” Pacelle added.According to USDA tracking data, the vast majority of the 23,000 live horses and burros shipped for slaughter in 2024 went to Mexico. Two years ago, an investigation by the Center for a Humane Economy and Animals’ Angels revealed immense suffering of horses and other equids during transportation, holding, and slaughter, with results showing a lack of care, deficient delivery of food or water, and transport in cramped, dangerous, and unsanitary conditions.“Not one more year of this trafficking of these iconic animals for meat should be tolerated,” added Pacelle. “Let lawmakers vote. I guarantee that at least 300 members of the House and 65 members of the Senate would support this legislation. In fact, the legislation may even command unanimous support.”

