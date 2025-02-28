OPZELURA Continues to Revolutionize Dermatology Market with Strong Market Uptake | DelveInsight

OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream) has shown strong market growth, driven by increasing adoption in dermatological conditions like vitiligo and atopic dermatitis. Its unique positioning as the first FDA-approved topical JAK inhibitor has fueled demand. Expanding reimbursement coverage and rising physician confidence contribute to its market penetration.

New York, USA, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPZELURA Continues to Revolutionize the Dermatology Market with Strong Market Uptake | DelveInsight

OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream) has shown strong market growth, driven by increasing adoption in dermatological conditions like vitiligo and atopic dermatitis. Its unique positioning as the first FDA-approved topical JAK inhibitor has fueled demand. Expanding reimbursement coverage and rising physician confidence contribute to its market penetration.

DelveInsight’s “OPZELURA Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report” highlights the details around OPZELURA, a novel cream formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib, which works by inhibiting JAK1 and JAK2 enzymes. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of OPZELURA. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Incyte’s OPZELURA (ruxolitinib) Overview

OPZELURA is a novel cream formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, ruxolitinib, and is the first and only topical JAK inhibitor approved in the United States. It blocks the JAK1 and JAK2 enzymes, which play a key role in cytokine and growth factor signaling pathways that drive inflammation and immune responses. By targeting these pathways, OPZELURA helps alleviate inflammation and immune-related skin damage.

Currently, OPZELURA is approved for treating atopic dermatitis and vitiligo. Additionally, Incyte’s pipeline includes ongoing investigations into its potential use for prurigo nodularis, non-segmental vitiligo with genital involvement, hidradenitis suppurativa, lichen planus, and lichen sclerosus.

Two Phase III trials, TRuE-PN1 and TRuE-PN2, assessing ruxolitinib cream for prurigo nodularis have completed enrollment, with results expected in the first half of 2025. Additionally, a Phase III study evaluating ruxolitinib cream for mild to moderate hidradenitis suppurativa is set to begin in the first half of 2025, following alignment with the FDA on the study design.

As the first FDA-approved topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis, OPZELURA provides a targeted treatment approach that directly addresses inflammation at the affected site. Its topical formulation reduces systemic side effects, making it well-suited for localized treatment. By inhibiting JAK1 and JAK2, OPZELURA effectively disrupts the inflammatory signaling pathways involved in atopic dermatitis.

OPZELURA cream generated net revenues of $162 million in Q4 2024, reflecting a 48% year-over-year increase, and $508 million for the full year 2024, marking a 50% annual growth. The projected net revenue for OPZELURA in 2025 is expected to range between $630 million and $670 million.

Drug Name OPZELURA (ruxolitinib) Molecule type Small molecule Developer Incyte Corporation Approvals US: 2022 (Vitiligo); 2021 (Atopic Dermatitis), EU: 2023 (Vitiligo) Mechanism of action JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor Route of administration Topical cream

Vitiligo, or leucoderma, is a long-term skin condition characterized by the loss of pigmentation, resulting in discolored patches on the skin. In affected areas, hair may also lose its pigment and turn white. This disorder occurs due to the targeted destruction of melanocytes—the cells responsible for skin pigmentation—leading to a reduction in color.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the 12-month prevalence of vitiligo across the 7MM was 8.2 million in 2023, with projections indicating a further increase between 2020 and 2034. The treatment landscape for vitiligo is evolving rapidly, with major advancements expected from 2025 onward. The introduction of FDA-approved topical treatments and the rise of oral JAK inhibitors are driving significant progress in dermatology. These innovations highlight a promising future for vitiligo patients, as treatment strategies continue to improve, aiming for better efficacy and patient outcomes.

Atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic skin condition and the most prevalent form of skin inflammation. It typically begins in early childhood but can emerge at any age and may persist or recur throughout a person’s lifetime. In the 7MM, the United States accounted for approximately 33,000 prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis.

The current US market offers several treatment options, including DUPIXENT, OPZELURA, RINVOQ, EUCRISA, CIBINQO, and ADBRY/ADTRALZA. Similarly, Japan's treatment landscape aligns closely with that of the US, EU4, and the UK, utilizing medications such as DUPIXENT, RINVOQ, CIBINQO, ADBRY/ADTRALZA, CORECTIM, OLUMIANT, MOIZERTO, and MITCHGA. In 2023, the total market size for atopic dermatitis across the 7MM was approximately USD 17 billion, with projections indicating growth by 2034.

Despite the challenges in managing atopic itch, recent advancements have introduced a variety of treatment options, ranging from topical therapies to systemic medications. Additionally, emerging treatments in development offer significant potential. Enhanced management of atopic itch is expected to lead to better control of atopic dermatitis symptoms and an improved quality of life for many patients across the 7MM.

Emerging Competitors of OPZELURA

Currently, OPZELURA is the only FDA-approved topical treatment specifically for vitiligo, particularly for non-segmental vitiligo in patients aged 12 and older, utilizing JAK inhibition to promote skin repigmentation. Competing therapies include emerging JAK inhibitors like Pfizer’s LITFULO (ritlecitinib) and AbbVie’s RINVOQ (upadacitinib), which are in clinical trials. Other innovative approaches include targeting the interferon-γ pathway, microRNA-based therapies, and adoptive regulatory T-cell therapy, all aimed at expanding treatment options for vitiligo.

The atopic dermatitis treatment market is highly competitive, with blockbuster drugs like DUPIXENT (Regeneron/Sanofi), CIBINQO (Pfizer), and RINVOQ (AbbVie) already posing significant challenges for OPZELURA. Additionally, emerging therapies such as Orismilast (UNION Therapeutics), Amlitelimab (Kymab/Sanofi), Etrasimod (Pfizer/Arena Pharmaceuticals), and Rocatinlimab (KHK4083/AMG 451) (Amgen/Kyowa Kirin), among others are poised to intensify the competition once they receive approval.

Key Milestones of OPZELURA Cream

In February 2025, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) approved OPZELURA for treating non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement in patients aged 12 and older.

In October 2024, a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ruxolitinib cream (OPZELURA) in pediatric atopic dermatitis was submitted to the FDA, with approval expected in the latter half of 2025.

In October 2024, Health Canada issued a Notice of Compliance for Opzelura, approving it as a topical treatment for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis and nonsegmental vitiligo in patients aged 12 and older.

In January 2024, Incyte Corporation received approval in France to promote and distribute OPZELURA for vitiligo under a process called "Accès Direct". This process is intended to allow for early access to a therapy while a final price is negotiated.

In April 2023, the European Commission had approved OPZELURA for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo with facial involvement in adults and adolescents 12 years and older.

In July 2022, Incyte announced US FDA approval of OPZELURA cream for the treatment of Vitiligo.

In April 2022, Incyte entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Maruho for the development, manufacturing, and exclusive commercialization of ruxolitinib cream for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory dermatology indications in Japan. Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of OPZELURA.

In September 2021, OPZELURA was approved by the US FDA for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate AD in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable.

OPZELURA Market Dynamics

OPZELURA, the first FDA-approved topical therapy specifically for nonsegmental vitiligo, holds a unique market position by addressing a significant unmet medical need. With increasing awareness and diagnosis of vitiligo, the growing demand for effective treatments positions OPZELURA well in a developing market. Additionally, its potential for expansion into other dermatological conditions could further broaden its market reach and drive sales.

Strong physician advocacy and patient testimonials may enhance adoption, particularly as real-world data accumulates. Favorable reimbursement policies and insurance coverage improvements could also support market penetration.

However, high pricing may limit patient access, impacting overall market penetration. As a relatively new treatment, limited long-term safety and efficacy data could influence physician adoption and patient trust. Stringent regulatory requirements and potential safety concerns, such as black box warnings or post-market surveillance findings, could impact prescribing behavior.

Competition from alternative treatment modalities, including emerging biologics, laser therapy, and systemic JAK inhibitors, may challenge market dominance. Furthermore, the potential entry of generics post-patent expiry poses a risk to market share and pricing, particularly if patent challenges succeed. Market access hurdles, including formulary restrictions and step therapy requirements, could further slow adoption in certain regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 OPZELURA: Incyte Corporation 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of OPZELURA 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of OPZELURA

