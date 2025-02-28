Global Blood Bank Market to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The rising incidence of blood disorders and chronic illnesses, along with an increase in accidents and emergency care requirements, is fueling the demand for blood and blood products. Additionally, greater awareness about blood donation is encouraging more donors, ensuring a stable supply. Advancements in blood bank technologies—such as enhanced storage, screening, and pathogen reduction methods—are also contributing to market growth. These combined factors are expected to drive improvements in efficiency, safety, and accessibility, ultimately expanding the blood bank market from 2025 to 2032.

DelveInsight’s Blood Bank Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading blood bank companies’ market shares, challenges, blood bank market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market blood bank companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Blood Bank Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global blood bank market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the blood bank market, the automated blood analyzers category held a significant share in 2024.

Notable blood bank companies such as Abbott, BD, HORIBA Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RedC Biotech Ltd., TERUMO BCT, INC, Beckman Coulter, Sysmex Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Cardinal Health, Vitalant, Cerus Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Getein Biotech Inc., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Landwind Medical, and several others, are currently operating in the blood bank market.

and several others, are currently operating in the blood bank market. In April 2024, BD India launched UltraTouch™; a new-age blood collection device targeted to minimize patient pain.

launched UltraTouch™; a new-age blood collection device targeted to minimize patient pain. In January 2024, HORIBA Medical launched the new HELO 2.0 high throughput automated hematology platform which is CE-IVDR approved. HELO 2.0 offers a highly flexible and efficient modular hematology solution that is fully scalable with many possible configurations for mid to large-scale laboratories.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the blood bank market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Blood Bank Market Report

Blood Bank Overview

A blood bank is a facility that collects, processes, stores, and distributes blood and its components for medical use. It plays a crucial role in healthcare by ensuring a steady supply of safe and compatible blood for patients in need, including those undergoing surgeries, trauma care, cancer treatments, and organ transplants. Blood banks follow strict protocols for donor screening, blood typing, and infectious disease testing to maintain safety standards. They separate donated blood into components like red blood cells, plasma, platelets, and cryoprecipitate, allowing for targeted treatments based on patient needs.

Modern blood banks operate under national and international regulations to ensure quality and efficiency in blood management. They rely on voluntary blood donations and often conduct awareness campaigns to encourage regular contributions. Technological advancements, such as automated blood testing and cold chain logistics, have improved the effectiveness of blood storage and distribution. In emergencies and disasters, blood banks play a vital role in saving lives by providing timely and adequate blood supply to hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Blood Bank Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the blood bank market in 2024, driven by several key factors. A well-developed healthcare infrastructure, cutting-edge blood storage and transfusion technologies, and a high rate of blood donations supported by extensive awareness initiatives contribute to this leadership. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and blood disorders, along with an increasing number of surgical procedures requiring transfusions, is fueling market demand. Government support, substantial investments in research and development, and the presence of major industry players further strengthen North America's market position.

The total prevalent population of Hemophilia A in the 7MM was assessed to be around 14K cases in 2023, and are projected to increase during the study period, as per DelveInsight’s analysis. Among the hemophilia A patients, i.e., with or without/non-inhibitors, the latter accounts for a higher number of hemophilia A cases.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of hemophilia B in 2023, with approximately 4000 cases; these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period, as per DelveInsight. Based on severity, the majority of cases in the United States were classified as mild, i.e. nearly 40%. Additionally, in the US, among the sickle cell disease type-specific prevalent cases, Sickle cell anemia (hemoglobin S/S or hemoglobin S/ß0-thalassemia) was the major subtype of Sickle Cell Disease in 2023.

Moreover, strategic initiatives by leading companies are accelerating market growth across the region. Industry players are expanding their product offerings, investing in technological advancements and infrastructure, and forging partnerships to enhance operational efficiency. For example, in August 2023, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies secured US FDA clearance for its Reveos automated whole blood processing system. As the first device in the US capable of processing whole blood into platelets and other components in a single centrifugation cycle, it is set to significantly improve the national blood and platelet supply.

Given these factors, the North American blood bank market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the blood bank market, get a snapshot of the Blood Bank Market Outlook

Blood Bank Market Dynamics

The blood bank market is a critical component of the healthcare ecosystem, ensuring a stable supply of blood and blood products for medical emergencies, surgeries, and chronic conditions like hemophilia and anemia. The market is driven by the growing demand for blood transfusions, advancements in blood storage and testing technologies, and increased awareness about voluntary blood donation. However, supply chain challenges, donor shortages, and stringent regulatory requirements pose significant hurdles to market expansion.

One of the major factors influencing the market is the rise in surgical procedures and trauma cases. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and complex surgeries, the need for blood products such as red blood cells, platelets, and plasma continues to grow. Additionally, the growing number of road accidents and natural disasters further fuels the demand for readily available blood supplies. This has led to greater investments in blood collection, processing, and storage infrastructure.

Technological advancements are also shaping the dynamics of the blood bank market. Innovations in blood screening methods, pathogen reduction technologies, and automated blood collection systems have improved the safety and efficiency of blood banking. Furthermore, developments in artificial blood substitutes and stem cell-based therapies could potentially reduce dependence on traditional blood donations in the future. Digital platforms and mobile applications are also being leveraged to enhance donor engagement and streamline blood inventory management.

Despite these advancements, the market faces several challenges, including donor recruitment and retention. Many regions experience chronic blood shortages due to low voluntary donation rates, cultural barriers, and lack of awareness. Additionally, the stringent regulatory landscape governing blood collection, testing, and distribution adds to operational costs for blood banks and hospitals. Ensuring compliance with safety standards, such as those set by the FDA and WHO, remains a key challenge for market players.

Looking ahead, collaborations between governments, healthcare organizations, and private players will be crucial in addressing these challenges and improving blood supply chain efficiency. Public awareness campaigns, incentives for regular donors, and the adoption of emerging technologies will play a vital role in sustaining the blood bank market. As demand continues to grow, strategic investments in research and development, infrastructure, and donor recruitment initiatives will be essential for the market’s long-term success.

Get a sneak peek at the blood bank market dynamics @ Blood Bank Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Blood Bank Market CAGR ~7% Key Blood Bank Companies Abbott, BD, HORIBA Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RedC Biotech Ltd., TERUMO BCT, INC, Beckman Coulter, Sysmex Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Cardinal Health, Vitalant, Cerus Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Getein Biotech Inc., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Landwind Medical, among others

Blood Bank Market Assessment

Blood Bank Market Segmentation Blood Bank Market Segmentation By Product Type: Systems (Automated Blood Analyzers, Blood Bank Refrigerators, Plasma Freezers, Platelet Incubators and Agitators, Centrifuges, Blood Collection Monitors, and Others) and Blood Products (Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells (RBCs), Platelets, and Plasma) Blood Bank Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Blood Donation Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others Blood Bank Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the blood bank market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Blood Bank Companies

Table of Contents

1 Blood Bank Market Report Introduction 2 Blood Bank Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Blood Bank Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Blood Bank Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Blood Bank Market Layout 8 Blood Bank Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the blood bank market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Blood Bank Market Trends

