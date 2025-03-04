Visionary Eye Doctors Announces Publication of Dr. Cremers & Dr. Martinez in The American Journal of Ophthalmology

Visionary Eye Doctors Announces Publication of Sandra Lora Cremers, MD, FACS & J. Alberto Martinez, MD, in The American Journal of Ophthalmology.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Eye Doctors, a leader in ophthalmology, is proud to announce that Sandra Lora Cremers, MD, FACS, and J. Alberto Martinez, MD, renowned experts in ophthalmology, have been published in the prestigious American Journal of Ophthalmology.

The article "The Safety of Office-Based Pterygium Surgery" (DOI: 10.1016/j.ajo.2025.02.005) delves into the safety and effectiveness of performing Pterygium surgery in an office-based setting. This peer-reviewed publication provides valuable insights into the outcomes of office-based procedures for pterygium, evaluating complications, patient recovery times, and overall success rates compared to traditional hospital-based settings.

Dr. Cremers and Dr. Martinez’s groundbreaking research demonstrates that, with appropriate patient selection and surgical technique, office-based pterygium surgery can be a safe and effective alternative. It offers patients a more convenient and cost-effective option without compromising the quality of care.

The full article can be accessed through the American Journal of Ophthalmology website.

