ZENDRA Marine & Automotive Celebrates 15 Years With New Luxury Boats, Nationwide Delivery

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZENDRA Marine & Automotive, the trailblazing force in marine, RV, and automotive sales, proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary by unveiling a 2025 luxury boat fleet, reinforcing its 7-day money-back guarantee, and expanding its nationwide delivery network. Founded in 2010 by visionary CEO Alexander Zendra, the Miramar, Florida-based company has become synonymous with innovation, delivering over 12,000 premium vehicles to adventurers across all 50 states. With a legacy built on transparency, quality, and customer empowerment, ZENDRA Marine & Automotive continues to redefine industry standards.

15 Years of Pioneering Excellence: From Local Roots to National Dominance

What began as a modest marine dealership in Miramar, FL, has blossomed into a national powerhouse under ZENDRA Marine & Automotive’s leadership. Over 15 years, the company has shattered expectations, driven by a mission to eliminate risk from vehicle purchases while delivering unparalleled adventure. The 2025 anniversary collection introduces 20+ cutting-edge boats, including limited-edition models, further solidifying ZENDRA Marine & Automotive’s position as America’s most trusted dealer.

2025 Luxury Boat Fleet: Engineering Dreams into Reality

ZENDRA Marine & Automotive’s latest lineup redefines marine luxury, blending performance, technology, and safety:

Luxury Yachts: The Horizon 850 and Voyager Elite 720 boast AI-powered navigation, solar-ready energy systems, and bespoke interiors crafted for coastal exploration.

Performance Fishing Boats: The Angler Pro X-Series features military-grade hulls, 400+ horsepower engines, and integrated fish-finding tech for tournament-ready precision.

Family Cruisers: Award-winning Seafarer 360 models offer collision-avoidance systems, modular seating, and child-safe docking—perfect for multi-generational escapes.

Every vessel undergoes ZENDRA Marine & Automotive’s rigorous 75-point certification process, ensuring compliance with NMMA (National Marine Manufacturers Association) standards and 10-year limited warranties.

Nationwide Delivery: Your Adventure, Anywhere in America

ZENDRA Marine & Automotive eliminates geographical barriers with its stress-free delivery framework:

Free Local Delivery: Vehicles shipped within 500 miles of Miramar, FL, at no cost.

Flat-Rate Long-Distance: Beyond 500 miles, customers pay $0.70 per mile after the first 500 free miles—50% below industry averages.

White-Glove Service: Licensed professionals handle assembly, orientation, and post-delivery support.

“We don’t just deliver boats—we deliver readiness,” says ZENDRA Marine & Automotive’s Logistics Director.

7-Day Money-Back Guarantee: The Gold Standard in Risk-Free Purchasing

ZENDRA Marine & Automotive’s signature promise—7 days to test, love, or return—remains unmatched:

Instant Refunds: Full reimbursement processed in under 24 hours via original payment method.

All-Inclusive Coverage: Applies to new and certified pre-owned inventory, including RVs and autos.

Less than 2% of customers utilize returns—a testament to ZENDRA Marine & Automotive’s quality.

Milestones in Innovation and Trust

2010: Launched as Florida’s premier marine dealer, specializing in pre-owned boats.

2015: Disrupted the RV market with 300% revenue growth via “Adventure Ready” pre-serviced models.

2020: Expanded into automotive sales, capitalizing on the post-pandemic road-trip boom.

2023: Earned 98% customer satisfaction, crossed with over 10,000 vehicles sold.

2025: Celebrates 15 years with 20+ new boat models and partnerships with Ocean Conservancy and RV Family Fund.

Giving Back: Fueling Futures Beyond the Horizon

Since 2012, ZENDRA Marine & Automotive has donated 5% of annual profits to marine conservation and RV family charities. To date, initiatives include:

125+ scholarships for maritime career training via the ZENDRA Future Captains Program.

$500,000+ donated to coastal cleanup projects across Florida, Texas, and California.

Annual “RV Adventure Grants” for families facing financial hardship.

How to Join the ZENDRA Marine & Automotive Revolution

Explore: Dive into the 2025 fleet at zendramarine.com, featuring 360° virtual tours and live inventory updates.

Customize: Collaborate with ZENDRA Marine & Automotive’s experts to tailor financing, warranties, and add-ons.

Test Drive: Enjoy a 7-day, risk-free trial on your terms—lake, ocean, or backyard.

Celebrate: Share your story for a chance to win a $15,000 anniversary giveaway.

About ZENDRA Marine & Automotive

Headquartered at 8003 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL, ZENDRA Marine & Automotive has redefined vehicle purchasing for 15 years. With a curated inventory of luxury boats, RVs, and autos, the company combines cutting-edge technology, transparent pricing, and community-driven values to empower every customer’s journey.

