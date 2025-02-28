FAA Cuts, Airline Incidents Spark Consumer Fear: 55% Report Rising Anxiety About Air Travel

A new Prodege study reveals majority of travelers report increased anxiety about flying amid recent airline incidents, with 38% reconsidering or canceling travel plans.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent high-profile air travel incidents and safety concerns have significantly eroded consumer confidence in flying, according to a new national study by Prodege. The survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers found that a striking 55% of travelers report their anxiety around air travel has increased in recent months, with nearly one in four (23%) experiencing significantly higher anxiety levels.

The study found that cars have overtaken planes as the transportation method perceived as safest, with 40.3% of respondents preferring automobile travel compared to 37.2% choosing air travel. Trains ranked third at 17.1%.

Safety concerns and accident top the list of anxiety triggers, with 52.7% of respondents citing them as their primary source of stress. Other significant anxiety factors include delays (25.3%), terrorism (22%), the recent FAA layoffs (19.6%), and illness/claustrophobia concerns (13%). However, about a quarter of travelers (24%) reported feeling no anxiety about air travel.

When it comes to airline safety perception, Delta Airlines leads with 33.1% of respondents ranking it as the safest carrier, followed by American Airlines (30%), United Airlines (28.6%), Southwest Airlines (27%), and JetBlue (10%).

The implications for the travel industry could be substantial, with 38% of respondents indicating they are either "concerned" or "very concerned" about air travel safety and have already begun reconsidering or canceling travel plans.

Prodege is committed to helping brands understand and address these consumer concerns. By leveraging data and consumer feedback, Prodege enables brands to engage with customers more effectively, creating positive interactions and building customer loyalty even during challenging times.

"For the aviation industry, rebuilding consumer confidence will require addressing these concerns directly," added Andre Leb, Chief Business Marketing Officer. "Whether through enhanced safety measures, improved communication during disruptions, or better customer support, the industry faces a critical juncture to restore trust in air travel."

The survey was conducted on February 19, 2025, through Pollfish, Prodege's DIY survey platform offering an end-to-end solutions with no license or subscription fees required. With a mobile-first approach, Pollfish delivers real-time insights from Prodege's global network of over 250 million verified consumers.

