Shot Blasting Machine Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

Shot Blasting Machine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The shot blasting machine market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The robust growth trajectory of the shot blasting machine market over recent years tells a compelling growth story. This growth from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0% has been stimulated by factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing government investments in infrastructure projects, as well as the growth of new construction plants and escalating automation.

So, What Does The Future Hold For The Shot Blasting Machine Market?

Evidently, the market for shot blasting machines is poised for a significant leap in the coming years. Market size is expected to reach a healthy $1.67 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. This projected growth can be pinned on several key factors. On the one hand, there is the increasing investment in research and development, on the other, the increasing demand from the metal-working industry. Other essential factors driving this growth include the adoption of environmentally friendly shot blasting technologies, growing need for advanced surface treatment solutions, and a surge in construction activities.

Innovation heralded by technological advancements is shaping major trends in the prospective forecast period. The focus on environmentally friendly technologies, smart technologies, robotics, and hybrid systems are steering the market toward progress.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20952&type=smp

What Drives The Shot Blasting Machine Market Growth?

The expansion in construction activities has been pivotal in propelling the shot-blasting machine market forward. The planning, designing, and building of infrastructure such as residential, commercial, and industrial structures, alongside roads, bridges, and other civil engineering projects are significant components of construction activities. Shot blasting machines play a crucial role in these activities by effectively cleaning and preparing metal surfaces, like steel beams and reinforcements, for coatings and further processing. This ensures better adhesion and longevity of the structures. For instance, in September 2024, according to the United States Census Bureau, a U.S. based government agency, the total construction spending in the U.S. in July 2024 amounted to $2,027.4 billion, indicating a 6.7% increase from the previous year.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/shot-blasting-machine-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Shot Blasting Machine Market?

The shot blasting machine ecosystem is dominated by major players such as Viking Corporation, Graco Inc., Wheelabrator Technologies Inc., SINTOKOGIO LTD., Stem Inc., Shandong Kaitai Shot-blasting Machinery Co. Ltd., General Engineering, Pangborn, Qinggong Machine, Airblast B.V., Guyson Corporation, and several others. These companies have been exploring new frontiers of growth by innovating. There is a growing trend of automating shot blasting technologies to gain a competitive edge.

How Is The Shot Blasting Machine Market Segmented?

The market is also segmented in several ways to cater to a wide range of demands. By type, the market is divided into Hanger Type, Tumblast Machine, Rotary Table, and Other Types. Technology segmentation includes Wheel Blasting, Air Blasting, and Wet Blasting, while by operation mode, it is categorized into Automatic and Manual models. Various end-users of these machines include the Automotive, Aerospace, Foundry, Construction, Shipbuilding, Rail, and Other End-Users.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Shot Blasting Machine Market?

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific held the title of the largest region in the shot blasting machine market in 2024. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Planting Machines Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/planting-machines-global-market-report

Vending Machine Operators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vending-machine-operators-global-market-report

Haying Machines Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/haying-machines-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.