Shoe Insoles Global Market Report 2025: Detailed Insights Into Market Trends, Projections, And Growth Drivers

Shoe Insoles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The shoe insoles market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.5 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

How Has The Shoe Insoles Market Performed In Recent Years And What Is Its Future Outlook?

The global shoe insoles market has seen impressive growth in recent years, growing from $5.49 billion in 2024 to $5.86 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. The significant growth in the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising incidence of foot disorders, increased health awareness, increased disposable incomes, an increase in sports and athletic activities, and changing lifestyles.

What Are The Major Growth Drivers And Trends Impacting The Shoe Insoles Market?

The shoe insoles market is forecasted to maintain its strong growth trajectory in the coming years, growing to $7.5 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This impressive growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the prevalence of diabetes, the need for comfortable footwear, sedentary habits, fashion and style, and injury prevention.

During the forecast period, the industry is poised to witness several major trends. These will include the development of advanced foams and gels, technology improvements, and the integration of technology, wearable technology, and smart insoles.

A significant driving force of the shoe insoles market growth is the increase in sports and athletic activities. These activities, which involve intense physical exercises, skill, strength, and endurance, have gained popularity due to growing health awareness, advancements in sports technology, increased accessibility to facilities, rising participation in fitness programs, and enhanced social media engagement promoting active lifestyles.

Shoe insoles are used to enhance comfort and performance during sports and athletic activities. They provide additional cushioning that helps absorb shock, thus reducing the impact on the feet, ankles, knees, and hips. For instance, in December 2023, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association recorded that the total number of participants in team sports in the U.S was 70.8 million in 2022, a significant increase from the 67 million participants in 2020.

This increase in sports and athletic activities is considered a significant driving force in the shoe insole market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Shoe Insoles Market And What Are Their Advancements?

The shoe insoles market is dominated by key industry players such as Decathlon LLC, New Balance Athletics Inc., ASICS Corporation, Yonex Co. Ltd., Texon International Group, Aetrex Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., Profoot Inc., Sidas, Protalus LLC, Rehband, SOLO Laboratories Inc., FootBalance System Ltd., Footlogics, Pedag, PowerStep, Currex LLC, Enertor, Dr. Scholl's, Sof Sole, Formthotics, Spenco Medical Corporation, Li Ning China Sports Goods Co. Ltd., and Birkenstock GmbH.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Shoe Insoles Market?

These companies are innovating and developing advanced products such as insoles made with recycled polyethylene terephthalate PET. This innovation is in response to the growing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly footwear solutions. For example, in September 2022, Texon, a Hong Kong-based textile manufacturing company, launched Ecostrobe, an insole made entirely from 100% recycled PET.

How Is The Shoe Insoles Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Full Length; Three-Fourth Length; Heel Cup

2 By Material: Foam; Gel; Rubber; Plastic; Carbon Fiber; Polyurethane; Other Materials

3 By Price: Economy; Medium; Premium

4 By Gender: Men; Women

5 By Application: Casual; Athletic; Orthotics

Subsegments include:

1 By Full Length: Cushioned Full Length Insoles; Arch Support Full Length Insoles; Gel Full Length Insoles

2 By Three-Fourth Length: Cushioned Three-Fourth Length Insoles; Arch Support Three-Fourth Length Insoles; Gel Three-Fourth Length Insoles

3 By Heel Cup: Standard Heel Cup Insoles; Gel Heel Cup Insoles; Orthotic Heel Cup Insoles.

Which Region Dominates the Shoe Insoles Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the shoe insoles market in 2024, as covered in this report. The other regions detailed in the shoe insoles market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

