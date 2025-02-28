OSCE Facilitates Regional Programme Exchange Visit for Central Asian Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialists to Belgium

Brussels, Belgium, 14 February 2025 – As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international co-operation in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) practices, a group of Central Asian EOD specialists, including two Border Service officers, successfully completed a Regional Programme Exchange visit to Belgium from 10 to 14 February 2025. The visit was co-organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, and the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

The programme provided a hands-on learning platform and a unique opportunity to observe advanced EOD techniques and procedures aligned with NATO and UN standards. Participants visited key Belgian military installations specializing in EOD operations, including Meerdael Coy, Poelkapelle Coy, and Zeebrugge Cor. They gained critical insights into cutting-edge methods, equipment, and technologies used in EOD operations, particularly in chemical weapons and maritime EOD domains.

Through practical demonstrations and direct engagement with Belgian experts, participants enhanced their understanding of conventional munition disposal operations, including training methodologies, operational procedures, and the latest detection and disposal techniques. The visiting officers will now apply this knowledge to improve EOD capacities in their respective countries, strengthening national and regional security efforts.

The OSCE played a pivotal role in facilitating this exchange, reinforcing its commitment to international co-operation, trust-building, and capacity development. By fostering collaboration with Belgian EOD experts, the OSCE aims to ensure that EOD practices in Central Asia meet the highest international standards, ultimately contributing to a safer region.

Through such initiatives, the OSCE continues to support Central Asian countries in adopting best practices to address contemporary security challenges, equipping EOD personnel with the expertise needed to mitigate threats effectively.