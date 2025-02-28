Sarpy County Wellness Court Celebrates Graduation of Two Participants

The Sarpy County Wellness Court celebrated the graduation of Amber and Joe at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion on February 21, 2025. Sarpy County Wellness Court aims to stabilize, support, and reduce the risk of future offenses for individuals with mental illness facing criminal prosecution. The ceremony marks the successful completion of an intensive program that includes comprehensive community supervision and full accountability for each graduate.

The graduate’s charges were dismissed upon successfully fulfilling the program’s requirements, which typically span a minimum of 18 months. The graduation ceremony was presided over by Judge Stefanie Martinez, with retired Judge Robert Wester, Tom Gross from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, and Christopher Lathrop from the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office also in attendance.

Wellness Courts provide an alternate path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. Additionally, they aim to protect public safety and improve the likelihood of successful rehabilitation by incorporating validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and supportive services.

Photo L to R: Treatment Officer Amanda Fouts, Judge Robert Wester, graduate Amber, graduate Joe, Judge Stefanie Martinez, and Assistant Probation Officer Erin Bennett.