TIAC Announces 2025 Regional Tourism Roundtable Series

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is launching an innovative series of Regional Tourism Roundtables across Canada, bringing together industry leaders to shape the future of Canadian tourism. In collaboration with the Globe and Mail, Tourism HR Canada and Destination Canada, these strategic gatherings will combine national updates with regional insights while fostering collaboration across all levels of the tourism industry.

Hosts of the 2025 Regional Tourism Roundtables:

Western Canada : March 28, Richmond, BC | Hosted by: Tourism Richmond

: March 28, Richmond, BC | Hosted by: Tourism Richmond Northern Canada : April 10, Inuvik, NWT | Hosted by: The Town of Inuvik

: April 10, Inuvik, NWT | Hosted by: The Town of Inuvik Eastern Canada : April 22, Niagara, ON | Hosted by: Niagara Falls Tourism

: April 22, Niagara, ON | Hosted by: Niagara Falls Tourism Atlantic Canada : May 13, St. John's, NL | Hosted by: Destination St. John’s

: May 13, St. John's, NL | Hosted by: Destination St. John’s Prairies: June 3, Saskatoon, SK | Hosted by: Discover Saskatoon



"These Roundtables create an important forum where regional insights directly inform and strengthen our collective voice for Canadian tourism,” says Beth Potter, TIAC President and CEO.

The Roundtables will welcome tourism leaders from all sectors, including destination organizations, attractions, accommodations, transportation providers, and industry associations. Each event will combine strategic discussions with an exploration of practical solutions, seeking input to address both regional and national tourism priorities.

Tourism professionals interested in attending can register at Roundtable Series - Tourism Industry Association of Canada

Contact:

TIAC Communications

communications@tiac-aitc.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

