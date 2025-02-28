Toll Brothers Opens New Phase of Home Sites in Sterling Pointe Luxury Home Community in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new phase of home sites is available in its luxury home community, Sterling Pointe, in Forsyth County, Georgia. The Toll Brothers model home at Sterling Pointe is open daily for tours at 2515 Wilton Court in Cumming.

Located in the heart of Cumming, Sterling Pointe offers 64 new homes featuring exquisite two-story single-family home designs. Home buyers will be able to choose from six flexible floor plans ranging from 3,400 to 4,600+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes are priced from $1.16 million.





“Sterling Pointe is not just a place to live; it's a lifestyle designed for families seeking the perfect blend of luxury, space, and convenience,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “With stunning home designs and a resort-style neighborhood with a swimming pool and many other onsite amenities, Sterling Pointe is an ideal place to call home.”

Future amenities at Sterling Pointe include a pool, cabana, grill station, children’s playground, and more. Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Halcyon, Avalon, and The Collections at Forsyth. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Forsyth County School District.

Major highways including Georgia Routes 9, 20, 141, 400/19 are easily accessible from Sterling Pointe, offering homeowners convenient access to Suwanee, Alpharetta, Duluth, Roswell, Milton, John’s Creek, and Downtown Atlanta.

For more information on Sterling Pointe and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eba17be6-9403-4345-9c54-89a06313b67a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d52bf01d-e23a-460c-80ca-80dfe9472a9f

