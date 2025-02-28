Thirteen Members of Houston Robbery Crew Charged in Robbery and Drug Conspiracy

Three Crew Members Charged With Murder

A grand jury in the Southern District of Texas returned a superseding indictment yesterday charging 13 Texas men for their roles in a robbery crew that engaged in robbery, drug trafficking, obstruction of justice, and murder, including the killing of two individuals in July 2023.

The following 13 defendants, all of Houston, have been charged in the superseding indictment with one count of robbery conspiracy and one count of drug distribution conspiracy:

Derrick Dewayne Butler, also known as Kutt and Kutt Throat, 28;

Travon Maxwell, also known as Goonie, 29;

Emmanuel Winnfield, also known as Pimp, 36;

Herman Mitchell, also known as Boobie, 37;

Tyrone Raymond Bolton, also known as Honeybee, 32;

Joe Devon Champion, also known as Champ, 35;

Jonta Allen Glover, 32;

Dewayne Donnell Champion, also known as Wayne, 37;

Cedric Lynn Andrews, also known as Ced, 50;

Jermar Ballard Jones, also known as Mar, 37;

Christian Xavier Rucker, also known as Gucci, 30;

Samuel Lamonte Draper, 25; and

Jeremy James Jenkins, 21.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the robbery conspiracy count and a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison on the drug distribution conspiracy count. In addition, the defendants are each charged with one or more counts of attempt to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and Jones is charged with obstruction.

Three of the defendants, Butler, Rucker, and Jones, were also charged with two counts of murder in aid of racketeering, using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of causing death through the use of a firearm relating to the killing of two men on July 19, 2023. If convicted of murder in aid of racketeering, Butler, Rucker, and Jones each face a mandatory minimum of life in prison or a maximum of the death penalty.

Twelve of the defendants, Bolton, J. Champion, Glover, Winnfield, D. Champion, Mitchell, Andrews, Jones, Butler, Maxwell, Draper, and Jenkins, each face, if convicted, an additional mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison for possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Supervisory Official Antoinette T. Bacon of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei for the Southern District of Texas, and Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. of the FBI Houston Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Houston Field Office and Houston Police Department investigated the case with valuable assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Texas Department of Public Safety. This case is part of both the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) in Houston and an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

Trial Attorneys Justin G. Bish, Ralph Paradiso, Ben Tonkin, and Jodi Anton of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Byron H. Black and Kelly Zenón-Matos for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

The Houston VCI is conducted in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas and local, state, and federal law enforcement. The joint effort addresses violent crime by employing, where appropriate, federal laws to prosecute gang members and associates in Houston. As part of the initiative, the Criminal Division has dedicated attorneys and other resources to prosecuting violent offenders and assisting intervention, prevention, and reentry efforts to address the root causes of violent crime.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found on the Justice Department’s OCDETF webpage.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.