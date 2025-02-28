Coastal Resources Commission presents former coastal management deputy director with Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award

During the Feb. 2025 regular business meeting of the NC Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) in New Bern, NC, former Division of Coastal Management (DCM) Deputy Director, Michael “Mike” Lopazanski was recognized with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award. Granted by the Office of the Governor to honor those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments, the award is the highest civilian honor in the state of North Carolina.

Lopazanski, who retired in Dec. 2024 after more than 30 years of service in state government, was presented the award during the CRC’s regular business meeting on Feb. 27 by DEQ Secretary Wilson, CRC Chair Renee Cahoon, and DCM Division Director Tancred Miller.

“Congratulations to former Deputy Director of our Division of Coastal Management Mike Lopazanski on this well-deserved honor,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “I’m grateful for his outstanding service to our state.”

Cahoon, a 2024 recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, shared that since she began serving on the CRC in 2002, with constant changes in staff, CRC members, Governors and DEQ Secretaries, Lopazanski has been the one constant.

“Mike is such a dedicated steward of our coastal management program,” said Cahoon in her letter of recommendation. “He has served in many different roles during his career and with the many commissioners that come and go he is the constant go-to-person for explanations each member has during a long learning process. Our citizens are extremely fortunate to have such good stewards of our Coastal Environment and Mike is a prime example of passion and dedication to our citizens. What he has done is be a leader, team member, and loyal always to DCM and to the CRC. Mike deserves all the accolades for a career of service and education to our state.”

“The Coastal Area Management Act celebrated its fiftieth anniversary in 2024. Mike is recognized for having been a central figure for more than two-thirds of this time, leading the way in policy and rule development, land use planning, public access, key acquisitions for the Coastal Reserve System, marine debris cleanup, and bringing the Clean Marina Program to North Carolina,” said Tancred Miller, Director, Division of Coastal Management.

Lopazanski, who served his entire career in service to the state, started as a DCM policy analyst, later served as a Coastal and Ocean Policy Manager, and was then promoted to Section Chief for Policy and Planning. He served as DCM’s assistant director from 2016-18 and was formally named Deputy Director shortly after.

CRC member and past chairman, Robert “Bob” Emory, a 2017 recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, noted, “Mike has been one of the key stewards of North Carolina's coastal program during his 34 years with the DCM. I have been fortunate to have been a member of the CRC for 25 of the last 30 years and have had the opportunity to see Mike grow from a young staff member to a key leader within the Division. Through many changes in Division leadership, staff changes and turnover in the Commission, Mike has helped to keep all of us focused on the goals of the Coastal Area Management Act.”

Former CRC member Robin Smith remarked, “The state’s coastal management program has benefitted from Mr. Lopazanski’s expertise in coastal resource management and planning. But managing the sometimes emotionally charged issues around competing use of coastal resources also requires the rarer qualities of judgment, patience, and unfailing civility. Mr. Lopazanski brought all of those qualities to his work with DCM.”

CRC Coastal Resources Advisory Council Vice Chair and retired Currituck County Manager J. Webb Fuller states, “Mike has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to the preservation of coastal North Carolina's unique natural resources. His approach to his job is always non-controversial while the issues before him are always extremely controversial. He has significantly advanced the Coastal Management goals that have lead to the preservation of some of our most valuable natural resources along the coast. His work showcases his ability to translate vision and policy into everyday tangible results.”

“Mike has quietly but effectively been a champion for coastal protection and public access, and it’s no overstatement to say that he has been the cornerstone of coastal management for most of CAMA’s history, Miller continued. “34 years in and of itself is a remarkable accomplishment. 34 years of faithful and productive service is a gift to the State of North Carolina.”

For more information on The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, visit https://longleafpinesociety.org/order-of-the-long-leaf-pine/.

