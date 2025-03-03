THE EU FAB 6 TEAMS UP WITH THE CHEF ACADEMY LONDON FOR A CULINARY EXPLORATION

Chef Asimakis Chaniotis Dish 1 Dish 2 Dish 3

An exclusive culinary experience exploring Italy’s finest PDO and PGI deli meats with renowned Chef Asimakis Chaniotis

ROMA, ITALY, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 12th, The EU Fab 6 joined forces with the Chef Academy London to bring an exclusive, immersive experience that celebrated the rich tradition and exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats. The event attracted culinary enthusiasts and aspiring chefs eager to discover the true essence of Europe’s finest deli meats, featuring iconic products like Mortadella Bologna PGI, Cotechino Modena PGI, and Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO.The Chef Academy London, one of the leading culinary institutions in the UK, is renowned for its high-level training and its commitment to developing future chefs through hands-on experience and professional guidance. This collaborative event, part of a series of high-profile initiatives by The EU Fab 6, consisted of three engaging lessons, offering participants the opportunity to explore the history, production, and culinary versatility of Italy’s finest PDO and PGI deli meats.A total of 132 students participated in the live-streamed sessions, while 50 attended in person at The Chef Academy’s state-of-the-art facilities. Each participant received campaign flyers, informative booklets, and branded aprons to enhance their learning experience and immerse themselves in the topic.The theoretical component of the event was led by Augusto Cosimi, PR and Press Office representative for the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna. Representing all three deli meat consortia on this occasion, he delivered a comprehensive presentation on the importance of PDO and PGI certifications, explaining how these guarantees ensure the authenticity and superior quality of the deli meats, and the rigorous standards enforced by the European Union to protect these products.The highlight of the event was a live showcooking demonstration by Chef Asimakis Chaniotis, a celebrated chef known for his technical precision and innovative culinary approach. Chef Chaniotis is a highly regarded figure in the gastronomic world, with a background rooted in fine dining. He has worked in top Michelin-starred restaurants and is known for his skillful blending of modern techniques with classic flavors. During the event, he prepared a variety of dishes that showcased the unique flavors and textures of the featured PDO and PGI deli meats.He presented a Cotechino Modena PGI Tataki with Pickled Beetroot and Horseradish Snow, where he applied advanced techniques such as liquid nitrogen and Thermomix to create an extraordinary, modern take on this traditional dish. Another dish featured was a Mortadella Bologna PGI Mousse with Pistachio Tuile and Balsamic Glaze, a creative and elegant interpretation of this iconic deli meat. Lastly, Chef Chaniotis crafted Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO Croquettes with Apple and Cider Reduction, which brought together bold flavors in a fresh, contemporary way.These dishes not only highlighted the incredible versatility and uniqueness of these meats but also introduced students to contemporary cooking methods, inspiring them to experiment with high-quality European ingredients in their own kitchens.“The collaboration with The Chef Academy London is a significant step in promoting the rich heritage and exceptional quality of Italy’s PDO and PGI deli meats. By sharing our knowledge with aspiring chefs, we are not only preserving these culinary traditions but also inspiring a new generation to incorporate these outstanding European products into modern gastronomy” said Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (project leader), Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (project partner), and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (project partner), and spokesperson for The EU Fab 6 projectThrough its collaboration with The Chef Academy London, The EU Fab 6 continues its mission to educate and inspire the next generation of chefs, ensuring that the excellence of PDO and PGI deli meats is preserved and celebrated in modern gastronomy. This partnership strengthens the link between producers and culinary professionals, fostering an appreciation for the traditions and quality of these European products.Co-financed by the European Union, The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI wines and deli meats from Europe promotes the excellence of PDO and PGI products across the United Kingdom and Switzerland through educational events, tastings, and innovative campaigns. The initiative is supported by six renowned consortia:• The Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• The Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• The Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Website https://theeufab6.eu/ Facebook @theeufab6 Instagram @theeufab6 YouTube @TheEUFab6PRESS OFFICEBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

