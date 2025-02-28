Young Entrepreneurs Win Prizes Worth $10,000 in NFTE Founders Forum Competition

NFTE alumna Jasstina Featherstone receives top prize with a $5,000 investment for Jazz Esscents Candle Co.

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), a global education nonprofit, announced Jasstina Featherstone as the winner of the Founders Forum Pitch Competition. Presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and PayPal, this annual competition is the culminating event in the Founders Forum Incubator Program for NFTE alumni.

Founders of three viable businesses presented their best pitches on Feb. 26, contending for a portion of a $10,000 capital investment pool. Featherstone, the finalist from Allentown, PA, won $5,000 toward her business Jazz Esscents Candle Co., which specializes in dessert candles, using aromatherapy to create therapeutic products. Autumn Harmon from Chicago won $3,000 for her business Express Yourself Studio and Chardonnay Henry, also from Chicago, won $2,000 for her business Autism Axis Network.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this year’s NFTE Founders Forum participants,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, president & CEO of NFTE. “These entrepreneurs represent the next generation of innovators, and the Founders Forum equips them with critical insights into scaling their businesses, securing investment, and refining their strategies for long-term success. NFTE is committed to fostering an ecosystem where young founders can access mentorship, resources, and networks that accelerate their growth. We can’t wait to see how they transform their bold ideas into thriving ventures.”

Since October 2024, a cohort of eight founders has participated in invaluable workshops, received coaching from knowledgeable business advisors, and fine-tuned their business plans and pitches in preparation for the culminating showcase and pitch competition. This cohort also included NFTE alumni Quincy Box, Rommie Hooper, Branine Jackson, Jordyn Jackson, and Miosha Randolph-Johnson.

Judges for this year’s showcase included Lisa Hall, FVP, Sr. Community Development Officer at Bank of Hope; Rachel Kim, Economics Instructor, USMA at West Point, Founder & CEO of Soy International, NFTE Class of 2006; Jordun Lawrence, Manager, Corporate Communications at PayPal; Innocent Shumba, Assurance Partner at EY US; and David Warren, Senior Director of Subscription Strategy at Zuora. Also at the event, Dèlano A. Johnson, CEO and Chief Brand Architect of Delano International, delivered the keynote address.

“Entrepreneurs drive innovation and economic opportunity, and PayPal is proud to support the NFTE Founders Forum in equipping them for success,” said Tyler Spalding, Global Head of Social Impact and Sustainability at PayPal. “We are excited to see these young changemakers bring their ideas to life and make a lasting impact in their industries and communities.

Read the event program of the culminating pitch competition here.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

