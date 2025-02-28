Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Venture Global, Inc. (“Venture Global” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VG) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Venture Global, Inc. (“Venture Global” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VG) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Venture Global common stock at the time of the Company’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on January 24, 2025.

On February 17, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company, certain of its current officers and directors, alleging that in connection with its IPO, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Venture Global’s ability to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the world and to continue development of its five natural gas liquefication and export projects depended on customer contracts; (2) Venture Global was facing legal challenges from existing large clients, such as BP and Shell, due to delays in supply contracts as it commissioned its projects; and (3) accordingly, Venture Global’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

When investors learned the truth, Venture Global’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Venture Global’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before April 18, 2025.

