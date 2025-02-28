Aptean Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Germanedge from Alpina Partners and Private Shareholders

Acquisition will add next generation Digital Factory capabilities in Quality, Production, Planning, and Workforce Management solutions designed to meet the complex needs of enterprise and mid-market manufacturers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase Germanedge, a provider of industry-leading industrial software for discrete and process manufacturers from funds managed by Alpina Management GmbH (Alpina, Alpina Partners) and private shareholders. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Germanedge’s product portfolio includes Advanced Planning & Scheduling, Intelligent Production Management (MES), Statistical Quality Management, and Connected Worker (Shopfloor Management) solutions. These manufacturing focused solutions are accessible through Germanedge’s Edge.One platform, a no-code SaaS platform that is highly configurable to optimize the digital factory operations of its customers. The addition of Germanedge will greatly expand Aptean’s manufacturing and supply chain management capabilities, enabling Aptean to better serve the needs of its global ERP customer base while also providing existing Germanedge customers with access to its broad portfolio of manufacturing focused solutions.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Germanedge delivers all of the components needed to power the next generation of Digital Factory operations. Germanedge’s innovative cloud-based platform, Edge.One was designed to meet the unique and growing needs of its enterprise and mid-market customers, providing real-time visibility and IoT capabilities. The firm currently employs 200+ full-time employees that serve 300+ customers across 20 countries.

“Aptean is very excited to announce the acquisition of Germanedge, a pioneer in next generation manufacturing capabilities” said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. “Through the addition of Germanedge, Aptean further establishes itself as a leader in industrial software solutions designed specifically for complex discrete and process manufacturing needs.”

“The merger of Germanedge and Aptean presents a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our businesses globally and continue serving our customers’ digital factory operations, while also granting them access to Aptean’s extensive suite of complementary ERP and SCM solutions. By leveraging Germanedge as a platform, we ensure that the current strategy proceeds at an accelerated pace,” said Christian von Stengel, CEO of Germanedge. “We are closely aligned with Aptean regarding our long-term vision of developing software for Industry 4.0, enabling our customers to manufacture their products more efficiently, flexibly, and sustainably.”

“Germanedge is a perfect example for a highly innovative software company providing mission-critical applications to its blue-chip customer base. With its Edge.One platform Germanedge is able to offer digital factory solutions from the cloud. Alpina is extremely proud to have supported the management team on its growth path” said Florian Strehle, a Partner at Alpina.

About Germanedge

Germanedge provides a comprehensive portfolio of software solutions supporting the next generation of Digital Factory, including machine and process data acquisition, tracking and tracing, APS, CAQ, SCM, digital asset management, digital shift books and checklists as well as digital shop floor management. Germanedge is headquartered in Munich, Germany and has offices across Europe and the United States. www.germanedge.com

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Alpina Partners

Alpina Partners is an owner-managed investment firm based in Munich, Germany that invests in small and medium sized technology businesses with strong technical USPs. www.alpinapartners.com

