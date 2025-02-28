Cyber A.I. Group CEO to Speak at SXSW Dream Wealth Camp 2025 on the Future of Cybersecurity and A.I. in Wealth Creation

Leading Cybersecurity Executive Joins Elite Venture Minds to Explore A.I.-Driven Investment Strategies and the Next Wave of Digital Transformation

MIAMI and NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the proactive acquisition of a broad spectrum of Cybersecurity service providers on an international basis, announced today that its CEO, Walter Hughes, will be a featured speaker at Dream Wealth Camp 2025, an exclusive South by Southwest (SXSW) event in Austin, Texas.

Dream Wealth Camp, hosted by Dreambloc, is a premier venture mastermind experience that convenes elite founders, investors, and thought leaders to navigate the complexities of scaling businesses and building generational wealth. Designed as a high-impact, closed-door gathering, the event provides tailored strategies, one-on-one mentorship, and investment deal flow opportunities. Hughes will join an esteemed lineup of experts to discuss digital transformation, Cybersecurity’s evolving role in investment strategy, and the intersection of artificial intelligence and wealth creation.

“As the digital age reshapes the global economy, Cybersecurity is no longer a cost center—it is the foundation of trust in every transaction, every investment, and every technological advancement,” said Hughes. “At CyberAI, we are not only safeguarding enterprises but redefining how Cybersecurity and A.I. integrate into wealth-building ecosystems. Dream Wealth Camp is an ideal forum to engage in these critical conversations and chart the next frontier of investment strategy.”

Hughes’ participation underscores CyberAI’s commitment to shaping the future of Cybersecurity through strategic acquisition and innovation. With an aggressive global expansion strategy, the company is assembling a powerhouse portfolio of security-focused IT service providers, reinforcing its vision of becoming the premier force in next-generation Cybersecurity solutions.

Dream Wealth Camp 2025 will take place on March 6-7 at SXSW in Austin, Texas, offering curated sessions and networking opportunities with some of the most influential minds in business and technology.

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”) is an international company engaged in the acquisition and management of worldwide Cybersecurity and IT services firms. CyberAI is pursuing a highly proactive “Buy & Build” strategy to rapidly expand operations internationally by acquiring a broad spectrum of IT services companies and repositioning them to address fast-growing market needs for Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence markets. The Company has developed an active pipeline of 300+ perspective acquisitions which are in various stages of analysis. The Company’s initial target is to acquire multiple companies representing aggregate revenues annualizing $100 million. CyberAI's business model is focused on the acquisition and consolidation of IT services worldwide with proven ability in broad conventional technology services with strong cash flow and enhance performance through A.I.-driven Cybersecurity initiatives. This emphasis on conventional companies with strong revenues and EBITDA distinguishes CyberAI from the explosion of A.I. startups that may be pinning their future on a single technological breakthrough which may never materialize. This “Buy & Build” strategy provides CyberAI with the maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management for moving into new fields and addressing fast moving market opportunities. For additional information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io .

Contact

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

Tel: 786.749.1221

info@cyberaigroup.io

Paris:

17-21 Rue Saint-Fiacre

Paris 75002, France

New York:

641 Lexington Avenue, 14th Floor,

New York, NY 10022

Miami:

990 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 503

Miami, FL 33132

