Stewarded by The Greenbelt Foundation, Ontario’s Greenbelt Continues to Build Climate Resilient Communities

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating 20 Years of The Greenbelt’s Impact on Ontario's Environment, Agriculture, and Economy

Along with Greenbelt supporters and our many partners, the Greenbelt Foundation is very excited to mark two decades of Ontario's Greenbelt. A global success story, Ontario’s Greenbelt remains a vital resource encompassing over 2 million acres of critical landscapes and systems. This 20th anniversary milestone highlights the Greenbelt’s unique role in providing fresh air, clean water, local food and agriculture, and world-class recreation and tourism experiences for all Ontarians.

"For the past 20 years, the Greenbelt’s success lies in the strength of communities, strong and forward-looking provincial policies, and focused investment," said Edward McDonnell, CEO of the Greenbelt Foundation. "Collectively, we have worked to protect, maintain, and enhance the Greenbelt’s natural heritage and water systems while supporting biodiversity and Ontario’s vibrant local food and agricultural economy."

Greenbelt Provides Community and Climate Resilience

The Greenbelt is a key pillar of Ontario’s climate resilience strategy, safeguarding natural systems and assets that protect communities from extreme weather. Its forests, wetlands, and farmlands act as a natural buffer—absorbing carbon, reducing flood risks, and mitigating the effects of rising temperatures. By maintaining these landscapes, the Greenbelt helps ensure long-term environmental stability and community well-being across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

Greenbelt’s Agricultural Significance

The Greenbelt is a powerhouse of agricultural production, containing some of Ontario’s best farmland and playing a critical role in the province’s agri-food security. With more than 750,000 acres of farmland, it represents a significant share of Ontario’s total arable land. The region is home to Ontario’s only two specialty crop areas—the Holland Marsh and the Niagara Tender Fruit and Grape Area—where fertile soils and unique climate conditions allow for the cultivation of high-value crops not commercially viable elsewhere.

Greenbelt farms and agricultural operations contribute disproportionately to Ontario’s food production, yielding high volumes of fruits and vegetables per acre. With over 269,000 acres of farmland in fruit production—52.6% of all Ontario’s fruit acreage—the Greenbelt provides the majority of the province’s fresh fruit supply. Additionally, it hosts over 2,000 acres of vegetable production, accounting for 10.7% of Ontario’s total vegetable acreage. These farms not only sustain local markets but also contribute to a resilient and diverse food system that benefits all Ontarians.

Greenbelt’s Environmental and Economic Impact

The Greenbelt is not only an environmental asset but also a crucial economic driver for Ontario. Economic activity connected to the Greenbelt generates $9.6 billion annually and supports 177,700 full-time jobs in agriculture, tourism, and recreation. Additionally, the Greenbelt sequesters 71 million tonnes of carbon, provides $224 million in flood mitigation and delivers $3.2 billion annually in ecosystem services.

The Greenbelt Foundation’s Support

The Foundation remains focused on stewardship, backed by a 20-year track record of research, community investments, and collaboration with sector leaders. As the only charitable organization solely dedicated to the health and prosperity of Ontario's Greenbelt, the Foundation has funded over 300 grants and reviewed 1,200 funding requests since 2005. This work has expanded public access to the Greenbelt through outdoor recreation initiatives while advancing research to enhance understanding of its economic, environmental, and social benefits.

As Ontario grows, the Greenbelt is needed more than ever as a key asset to our economy, a necessary benefit to the quality of life in Ontario, and a support for strong rural communities across the province. The Greenbelt is essential for fostering sustainable agricultural practices and ensuring food security for Ontario's residents, making it a critical component of the province's economic and environmental landscape. The permanent protection of the Greenbelt will ensure the natural resources and climate resilience of future generations.

For a timeline of the Greenbelt and the Foundation’s milestones, please visit: https://www.greenbelt.ca/history.

About the Greenbelt and the Greenbelt Foundation

The Greenbelt Foundation is the only organization solely dedicated to ensuring the Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous. Operating as an independent, charitable organization, the Foundation receives core funding from the Government of Ontario as well as public and private support to make strategic investments that enhance and improve the Greenbelt’s natural and economic systems.

Since 2005, with the support of the Province of Ontario and many partners, the Foundation has funded investments in the Greenbelt’s interconnected natural, agricultural, and economic systems to ensure a working, thriving Greenbelt for all.

Now a world-class model for land use policy, Ontario’s Greenbelt spans over two million acres of protected natural landscapes, farmlands, and urban river valleys. For more information, visit: www.greenbelt.ca.

