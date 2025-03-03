e-NG Coalition welcomes Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) as new member to drive sustainable shipping

e-NG Coalition is excited to announce Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), a leading international shipping company based in Tokyo, Japan, as its newest member.

The shipping industry is the cornerstone of global trade and decarbonizing it is therefore posing a real challenge that requires coordination at a global scale and dialogue across the value chain.” — Yves Vercammen, Chair of the eNG Coalition

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOL’s commitment and expertise in decarbonization for the maritime and shipping industry will strengthen the Coalition's work to accelerate the development and adoption of eNG across the global value chain. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines , Ltd. (MOL) is actively working towards decarbonization with the aim of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The company is advancing its climate initiatives by deploying renewable fuels such as eNG for its fueled vessels, along with utilizing wind-powered sails for propulsion.“We’re thrilled to welcome Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to the eNG Coalition. The shipping industry is the cornerstone of global trade and decarbonizing it is therefore posing a real challenge that requires coordination at a global scale and dialogue across the value chain. We are extremely pleased by MOL’s participation to the Coalition and we look forward to their contribution” reacted Yves Vercammen, Chair of the e-NG Coalition About the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL)Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading shipping company with the world's second-largest fleet of about 900 vessels and the largest LNG fleet globally. It is developing various social infrastructure businesses, technologies, and services centered on marine transport to meet the ever-changing needs of society, such as environmental protection. MOL's fleet includes dry bulkers, LNG carriers, car carriers, and tankers. In addition to the traditional shipping business, it is also developing social infrastructure businesses such as terminals, logistics, and offshore wind power, as well as wellbeing life businesses such as real estates, cruises, and ferries. For details, please visit https://www.mol.co.jp/en/ About the eNG CoalitionThe eNG Coalition is a collaborative alliance of pioneering companies that believe electric Natural Gas (eNG) has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future. The Coalition seeks to promote eNG, build a global market with aligned emissions accounting and certification standards, and bolster cooperation between all stakeholders along the eNG value chain. By aligning industry innovation with ambitious climate policies, the coalition aims to be a catalyst for meaningful progress in the energy landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.