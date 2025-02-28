PeopleCare.Ai and Patients Rising Launch New Program for Myasthenia Gravis Patients

Program delivers evidence based solution to get better outcomes for rare disease patients through Peoplecare.ai's Wellspace digital platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patients Rising , the nation's leading grassroots patient advocacy organization, and PeopleCare.ai, a pioneering AI healthcare management platform, today announced the launch of the Myasthenia Gravis Patient Program, an innovative digital solution designed to transform the healthcare experience for patients living with myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare autoimmune neuromuscular disorder.The program addresses a significant challenge in the MG community: the limited and often ineffective time patients spend with their physicians during appointments. Research shows the average doctor's visit lasts just 18.5 minutes, with much of that time spent on administrative tasks rather than meaningful patient care."The most valuable resource in healthcare isn't the latest medication or technology—it's time. Time for doctors to listen and time for patients to be heard," said Jim Sliney Jr., Chief Patient Officer at Patients Rising and lead developer of the program. "We've created a solution that respects the precious minutes of a doctor's appointment by giving MG patients tools to communicate their complex experiences efficiently and effectively."Hosted on PeopleCare.ai's WellSpace platform, the program features comprehensive symptom tracking, medication management, activity logging, and quality-of-life assessments. The platform generates detailed reports that can be integrated directly into patients' electronic medical records, ensuring physicians have access to crucial information before appointments begin.The program also provides peer-to-peer coaching from experienced MG patients on maximizing appointment effectiveness and includes an AI assistant to help patients navigate complex medical terminology. This combination of technology and human support creates a more empowered patient and a more informed physician."When patients arrive prepared with organized, relevant health data, physicians can focus less on documentation and more on what truly matters—providing care," Sliney explained. "This program strengthens the doctor-patient relationship, which remains the cornerstone of effective healthcare."The initiative was developed in collaboration with UCB , a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in neurological and immunological conditions. UCB's patient advocacy team identified low satisfaction with physician interactions among MG patients and partnered with Patients Rising to develop a targeted solution."We're witnessing a transformation in how rare disease communities engage with healthcare systems," said Paolo Narciso, Co-Founder of PeopleCare.ai. "By combining Patients Rising's deep expertise in patient advocacy with our AI-powered platform, we're creating a model that could help millions of Americans with rare conditions take control of their healthcare journey. This partnership demonstrates what's possible when we put patients at the center of innovation."The Myasthenia Gravis Patient Program is now available to patients nationwide through the WellSpace platform at wellspace.peoplecare.ai.About PeopleCare.aiPeopleCare.ai ( www.wellspace.peoplecare.ai ) is revolutionizing healthcare management through innovative AI-driven solutions. Founded by physicians and technologists, the company empowers individuals suffering from rare or complicated chronic health conditions to navigate their health journey with confidence and support. PeopleCare.ai's mission is to ensure every person with a rare disease has a team of humans and AI behind them to manage their diagnosis, medical bills, doctor visits, and medications effectively.About Patients RisingPatients Rising is the leading grassroots patient advocacy organization developing comprehensive policy solutions that put the patient experience at the forefront of addressing America's healthcare access challenges. The organization believes that patients living with chronic illnesses offer extraordinary insight into improving our healthcare system through their extensive firsthand experience. Patients Rising inspires engagement by cultivating informed patient advocates, leverages influence through powerful patient storytelling, and leads policy discourse as the foremost authority on patient-inspired policy solutions.About UCBUCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases in immunology and neurology. With more than 8,000 employees in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.5 billion in 2023 and invests over 27% of revenue in cutting-edge scientific research.

