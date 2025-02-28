Ukraine: journalist Tatiana Kulyk killed by Russian drone

The union is supporting calls for an investigation into the killing, with perpetrators brought to justice.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning the killing of Tatiana Kulyk.

On 26 February, Kulyk, a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), was killed in a Russian drone attack on her home. Her husband Pavlo Ivanchov was also killed in the attack in Kyiv Oblast.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

"We are in shock and deeply saddened by the outrageous killing of our colleague, journalist Tetiana Kulyk, and her beloved husband by a Russian drone attack. As the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year, we reiterate that journalists, as civilians, are entitled to protection in the context of armed conflict, in accordance with international humanitarian law. We call for an independent investigation that determines the circumstances of Kulyk’s death and brings the perpetrators to justice.”

Sergiy Tomilenko, NUJU president, said:

“With profound grief, we have learned about the tragic death of our colleague, talented Ukrinform journalist Tetiana Kulyk, who was killed by a Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region. Tetiana was not just a professional in her field; she was a voice that told the world about the resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

He added:

“Every journalist who dies at the hands of the Russian occupiers is an irreparable loss for the entire journalistic community and Ukraine. This is another war crime by Russia, which must be investigated and punished. We demand justice and accountability for those responsible.”

Return to listing