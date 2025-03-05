Secure Closure Inc. Announces addition of Medical Advisory Board Members to Advance Innovation in Large Bore Closure

innovative solution that could solve the high failure rates of existing on market technologies.” — Dr. Philippe Genereux

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure Closure Inc. (SCI), an early stage medical device company developing the Quattro-Close™ a large bore vascular closure solution designed with the innovative Halo-Lock™ with a four point suture based closure mechanism, is pleased to announce the formation of its Medical Advisory Board, consisting of distinguished interventional cardiologists who bring invaluable expertise to the development of SCI’s flagship product, Quattro-Close™.SCI proudly welcomes three esteemed physicians to its Medical Advisory Board:• Prof. Nicolas M Van Mieghem – Professor of Interventional Cardiology and Medical Director at Thoraxcenter, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, Netherlands.• Dr. Srinivas Iyengar – Director, Structural Heart Program, Boulder Community Health, Boulder, CO, USA• Dr. Philippe Genereux – Director of the Structural Heart Program at Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute, Morristown Medical Center, NJ, USA.These renowned experts bring a wealth of clinical experience and deep insights into large bore transcatheter procedures, vessel closure challenges, and innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes. Their guidance will be instrumental in refining Quattro-Close’s design, clinical strategy, and future commercialization efforts.“We are thrilled to have Prof. Van Mieghem, Dr. Iyengar, and Dr. Genereux join us in our mission to redefine large bore vascular closure,” said Dr. Steve Belcher, CEO of Secure Closure Inc. “Their expertise and dedication to patient care align well with SCI’s vision of delivering a next-generation solution that enhances procedural efficiency, minimizing failures, and most importantly patient safety.”Quattro-Close is designed to address the unmet needs in large bore vessel closure, particularly in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and endovascular procedures. With a focus on reliability, ease of use, and clinical effectiveness, SCI aims to raise the bar and set a new standard in the field.Dr. Philippe Genereux commented, “Suture is the gold standard for vascular closure and for minimizing the risk of arterial bleeding and leaks. The Quattro-Close large bore closure technology, with its four-point suture closure and Halo-Lock, provide for a promising outlook and innovative solution that could solve the high failure rates of existing on market technologies.”“We look forward to collaborating with our Medical Advisory Board to bring Quattro-Close to market and make a real difference in large bore closure,” Belcher added.For more information on Secure Closure Inc. and Quattro-Close, please visit www.secure-closure.com About Secure Closure Inc. Secure Closure Inc. (SCI) is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for large bore vascular closure. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience, SCI is committed to advancing patient care through cutting-edge technology and strategic clinical partnerships.

