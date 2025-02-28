Love Without Boundaries Launches Groundbreaking Pediatric Cardiac Database to Bring Equity in Heart Care to Ugandan Kids

Mother cares for her child in the hospital. A Ugandan mother cuddles her baby hoping she will be able to have life saving heart surgery. Michal is thriving after life saving heart surgery.

Love Without Boundaries launches a Pediatric Cardiac Database to connect Ugandan kids with life-saving heart care, ensuring every child has a chance to thrive.

Our Pediatric Cardiac Database is a multifaceted approach to managing the cases of Ugandan children who need surgical intervention for their cardiac defects.” — Christina Lindseth

ST. PETERSBERG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Without Boundaries is proud to announce the launch of our new Pediatric Cardiac Database—a powerful tool designed to bring hope and equitable, life-saving care to children with heart disease in Uganda. In a country where up to 90% of babies born with heart defects face limited access to healthcare, our database is a critical step toward breaking down the barriers imposed by poverty and geography.The Pediatric Cardiac Database embodies the principle of equity in care: every child deserves a fair chance at the best medical treatment possible, regardless of where they are born. By collecting essential medical information from Ugandan children with serious heart conditions, the database enables us to streamline the process for families and connect them with a trusted network of NGOs, medical partners, and sponsors who can provide them with necessary heart surgeries and treatments. This “apply once” approach not only eases the burden on parents but also fosters collaboration among organizations—ensuring that every available resource is used to save lives.One of the many inspiring stories emerging from this initiative is that of sweet Michal. Identified through our Pediatric Cardiac Database, Michal was given a second chance when she received the heart surgery she so desperately needed. Today, Michal is thriving, starting school and back with her family—a testament to the transformative power of coordinated, compassionate care.Since going live last year, over 200 Ugandan children have been entered into our database, and several other nonprofits have begun using the database to identify children to sponsor for heart surgery as well. Already, our work has set in motion the care of over 20 children. Currently 8 additional children are preparing for surgery at Amrita Hospital in India. Each of these lives reaffirms our belief that our Pediatric Cardiac Database is already changing lives, giving hope to children with congenital heart disease who otherwise might not have had a chance. By streamlining the process and breaking down barriers that have kept families from getting the help they need, we’re ensuring that more children can access life-saving care, regardless of their circumstances.“Our Pediatric Cardiac Database is a multifaceted approach to managing the cases of Ugandan children who need surgical intervention for their cardiac defects” said Christina Lindseth, Director of International Cardiac care. “It serves to collect valuable statistical data, as well as ensures that every waiting case can be given equal and fair consideration. LWB is always child centered in it’s approach, and the database is an expression of how we do indeed live out our motto that ‘Every child counts.’”About Love Without Boundaries:Love Without Boundaries is an authentic international charity dedicated to providing hope and healing to vulnerable children and their underserved communities. Through initiatives in education, nutrition, medical care, and foster care, we work tirelessly to ensure that every child receives the support they need to thrive.For more information about our Pediatric Cardiac Database and other programs, please visit our blog at https://www.lwbkids.org/blog/lwbs-pediatric-cardiac-database/ and our website at www.lwbkids.org

