CE meets Vice Minister of General Administration of Customs

MACAU, February 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with Vice Minister of the General Administration of Customs, Mr Wang Lingjun. The meeting was to exchange views on topics such as accelerating the appropriate economic diversification of Macao, and promoting the next phase of the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

During the meeting on Thursday (27 February) at the Government Headquarters in Macao, Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to the General Administration of Customs for its long-term strong support for Macao’s development.

Mr Sam said President Xi Jinping had last year put forward “Four Aspirations” for the new-term Government. The first was to focus on promoting appropriate economic diversification through further effort to promote the high-level economic synergy between the Cooperation Zone and Macao, and to deepen the connection of rules covering the two places.

To this end, the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government has set up a leading group – headed by the Chief Executive – for the promotion of the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The aim is to strengthen cross-sectoral coordination within the MSAR Government, and seize the initiative for key work in all fields, from the basis of ensuring the sovereignty, security and development interests of the country, and being in line with the fundamental and constitutional laws of the mainland. The leading group is also to help in exploring feasible policies conducive to the further development of the Cooperation Zone. Meanwhile, with a proactive reform and innovative spirit, efforts should be made to promote the industrial development of the Cooperation Zone.

The Chief Executive said he looked forward to continued support from the General Administration of Customs in terms of the building of the Cooperation Zone, and of providing greater convenience for Macao residents to live, work, and start businesses there, giving play to the pioneering and experimental role of the Cooperation Zone. All these efforts would in turn open a new chapter for the Cooperation Zone’s construction.

Officials attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Director-General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Adriano Marques Ho; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak.