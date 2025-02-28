CE meets Rector of United Nations University and UN Under-Secretary-General

MACAU, February 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with the Rector of the United Nations University and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr Tshilidzi Marwala. They exchanged views on the topics of industrial technology innovations and their application.

During the meeting at the Government Headquarters, Mr Sam stated that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government focused on promoting appropriate economic diversification. In the process, it would attach great importance to the application of innovative technology in various fields, in order to drive the high-quality development of various key industries. Also, promoting industrialisation in terms of innovative technology could itself inject fresh impetus into Macao’s economic development.

Macao, with its unique geographical advantages and historical and cultural background, could fully play a bridging role connecting it and the outside world in many aspects, said Mr Sam. This included striving to facilitate cooperation between top universities and outstanding enterprises, both domestically and internationally, with Macao and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as the base for scientific research, to carry out high-level cooperation in innovation-related matters. In such cooperation, each could complement the strengths of the other, and develop efforts together – through in-depth integration in the fields of production, education, and research – while providing support for the sustainable development of Macao’s economy.

Officials attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the United Nations University International Institute for Software Technology, Ms Huang Jingbo.