USHBC Applauds Adrienne Peña-Garza on White House Appointment

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Adrienne Peña-Garza on her appointment as Associate Director of Presidential Personnel in the Executive Office of the President. A dedicated public servant, Peña-Garza has been a steadfast advocate for economic development and civic engagement. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“With deep roots in Texas, Adrienne Peña-Garza’s leadership has been instrumental in fostering greater political engagement and strengthening economic development initiatives. Her extensive experience in business, public service, and grassroots advocacy reflected her commitment to advancing policies that uplift communities and create new opportunities for American entrepreneurs.”Javier continued by saying:“Adrienne has long been a champion for pro-growth policies and an engaged leader in the small business community. I know Adrienne to be a Latina who has climbed the ranks on her own merit and is clearly deserving of a role like this. Her appointment to the White House underscores the increasing influence and impact of women in leadership at the highest levels of government. I have no doubt that her experience, strategic thinking, vision, and dedication will serve our nation well.”The Office of Presidential Personnel plays a critical role in shaping the executive branch by recruiting and vetting thousands of political appointees across the nation’s federal government. Peña-Garza’s expertise in public affairs and coalition-building will undoubtedly contribute to this important mission.The USHBC looks forward to working with Adrienne Peña-Garza in her new role to further strengthen the economic and policy landscape for small businesses nationwide.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

