ALLATRA IPM Participates in the 18th Annual INSS Conference in Israel

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 18th Annual Conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) brought together leading security, political, and diplomatic experts from Israel and around the world. As one of Israel’s most influential policy and security events, the conference provided a platform for discussing key issues, including scenarios for ending the ongoing multi-front war, the release of hostages, and the future of the Gaza Strip. Other critical topics addressed included the impact of prolonged conflict on Israeli society and security forces, as well as Israel’s role in countering regional threats and growing delegitimization efforts.The event was attended by the ALLATRA Israel team, along with Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA IPM , and Dr. Egon Cholakian, representative of ALLATRA. They engaged in meaningful discussions with prominent security experts, journalists, cyber security specialists, and diplomats, highlighting the direct connection between the climate crisis and national security. The conference provided a unique opportunity to introduce ALLATRA’s vision and share insights into AWG technologies, further strengthening dialogues on innovative solutions for global challenges.Among the distinguished participants were David Barnea, Director of Mossad, and researchers specializing in the Middle East, Syria, Lebanon, the Persian Gulf, and Yemen. Experts analyzed military and strategic miscalculations, particularly regarding the events of October 7, and emphasized the importance of cooperation beyond political divisions when working toward a shared national goal. The conference also fostered discussions on peaceful conflict resolution between nations and the evolving landscape of national security in an era of emerging threats.ALLATRA representatives also participated in constructive conversations, fostering an atmosphere of mutual understanding and collaboration despite the seriousness of the topics discussed. The team received an official invitation from the conference organizers to participate in future high-level discussions, reflecting the value of ALLATRA’s contributions to global discourse.ALLATRA IPM remains committed to diplomatic engagement, international cooperation, and constructive dialogue in addressing the complex challenges of our time. Through continued collaboration with global experts, policymakers, and thought leaders, ALLATRA seeks to advance solutions that promote stability, security, and the well-being of all people.

