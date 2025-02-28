Western Canadian Business Councils Unite to Form Western Business Coalition

Alberta, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Council of British Columbia, Business Council of Alberta, the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Council of Manitoba are proud to announce the formation of the Western Business Coalition. This alliance is dedicated to ensuring Canada reaches its full economic potential by unlocking the economic power of the West. For the coalition, that begins with natural resources, and trade.

Canada is home to vast natural resource wealth, yet federal policies have long constrained the growth and global export of these assets. A complex and uncompetitive regulatory environment, combined with trade barriers, and shifting global economic dynamics, has limited Canada’s ability to fully leverage its energy, agriculture, mining, forestry, and aquaculture sectors. The time has come for that to change.

“Our provincial business organizations have come together to advocate for policy and action that will bring prosperity to Canada rooted in the strengths, assets and people of Western Canada,” says Adam Legge, President at the Business Council of Alberta. “By starting with policy solutions to unleash our natural resources sector, Canada can create a better life for all by meeting the world's growing demand for energy, food, materials and minerals.

"Ironically, Canada's resource sector is our Trump card when it comes to strengthening the economy," says Laura Jones, President and CEO of the Business Council of B.C. "When the resource sector thrives, so do our workers, families, and communities."

The coalition’s first initiative is a new natural resource policy project aimed at providing actionable policy recommendations and raising public awareness about the sector’s critical role in Canada’s economy. The coalition will also produce policy recommendations on Canada-U.S. trade, as well as reducing barriers to Canadian interprovincial trade in subsequent work.

The coalition’s first initiative focuses on five key areas:

Energy – Oil & Gas: Enhancing the industry’s global competitiveness and ensuring access to new markets.

Agriculture: Strengthening Canada’s position as a global agricultural powerhouse while promoting sustainability.

Mining & Critical Minerals: Expanding production of essential minerals needed for clean technology and economic security.

Forestry: Advancing responsible forestry management and increasing global trade opportunities.

Aquaculture: Supporting the sustainable growth of aquaculture to meet rising seafood demand.

Each policy stream is being jointly led by two of the four councils, with top business leaders from across the West contributing to each, ensuring a collaborative approach that reflects the diverse expertise and regional priorities across Western Canada. The final recommendations will form a comprehensive strategy aimed at fostering economic growth and reconciliation, innovation, and regulatory improvements.

"Now is the time to use our collective ability and voice to advocate for policies that will strengthen Canada's economy and our position as a global leader in natural resources," says Bram Strain, President and CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba. "By collaborating with industry and prioritizing strong Indigenous partnerships, we believe a sustainable natural resource sector is key to Canada's economic future."

“At a time when Canada faces both economic and global uncertainty, collaboration is more important than ever,” says Prabha Ramaswamy, President of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce. “By uniting as a coalition, we are strengthening our ability to advocate for policies that drive investment, create jobs, and ensure Western Canada’s resource industries remain competitive on the world stage.”

About the Business Council of Alberta

The Business Council of Alberta is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to building a better Alberta within a more dynamic Canada. Composed of the chief executives and leading entrepreneurs of the province’s largest enterprises, Council members are proud to represent the majority of Alberta’s private sector investment, job creation, exports, and research and development. The Council is committed to working with leaders and stakeholders across Alberta and Canada in proposing bold and innovative public policy solutions and initiatives that will make life better for Albertans.www.businesscouncilab.com

About the Business Council of British Columbia

Established in 1966, the Business Council of British Columbia is a non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting prosperity for current and future generations. Comprised of over 200 leading B.C. companies, post-secondary institutions and industry associations, BCBC provides credible information, fosters cross-sectoral relationships and advocates for bold and practical solutions to the policy challenges of our time. www.bcbc.com

About the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce

The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce is a leading advocate for business in the province, committed to driving economic growth and championing a thriving business community. As the ‘Voice for Saskatchewan Business,’ the Chamber represents the interests of over 10,000 individual businesses, industry associations, and local chambers. More information can be found at saskchamber.com or @SaskChamber on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the Business Council of Manitoba

The Business Council of Manitoba exists to make Manitoba a preferred place to live, work, and invest. Established in 1998, the Council is non-partisan and advocates for innovative, fact-based positions on key issues that affect the current and future well-being and prosperity of the province and country. Our membership is comprised of over 100 of Manitoba's leading businesses and their CEOs, who are dedicated to fostering economic growth and community development. Together, they serve as the economic engine of Manitoba. For more information, visit businesscouncil.mb.ca or follow us on LinkedIn .

