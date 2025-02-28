Join the Disabled Solicitors Network at the London Legal Walk

Date: Tuesday 17 June 2025.

Time: afternoon or evening, depending on your chosen activity or route.

Location: The Law Society, 113 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1PL.

Find out more about the London Legal Walk 2025.

Registration

Sign up to attend before 7 June.

Register as part of the DSN team, under:

name of firm/chambers/organisation – use ‘The Law Society's Disabled Solicitors Network’

organisation postcode – use WC2A 1PL

role within the organisation – select ‘not employed/prefer not to say’

job title – add ‘not applicable’

Make sure you state any accessibility requirements.

You should receive notification of registration from the walk organisers.

When registering as part of our Disabled Solicitors Network team, your details will be shared with the Law Society team organisers and the DSN committee. You may receive communications from them.

Walking activities

Shorter walking routes

Strand route (3.5km) – accessible route

Lincolns Inn Fields route (1.32km) – accessible route

Other routes

You are welcome to complete the full London Legal Walk routes – parks route, river route and river route east.

These routes are approximately 10km in distance and may take approximately three hours to complete.

Both the river route and the parks route are also accessible, but please note that there is a deep patch of gravel at Horse Guards Parade on the parks route.

Find out more about the walking routes

Non-walking activities

Non-walking activities will take place at 113 Chancery Lane between 5pm to 7pm.

You are very welcome to come along to network and meet members of the DSN network and committee. A room is available for those preferring quiet space at any time.

The organisers are also looking for volunteers to hand out water bottles from 2.30pm.

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer to hand out water bottles, email disabledsolicitors@lawsociety.org.uk.

Please note, you will still need to register with the London Legal Walk.

Suggested donation

London Legal Walk ask that people kickstart their fundraising by sponsoring themselves £20 to cover the costs.

This is a suggested donation. Any contributions are voluntary and no contribution is necessary to take part.

Further information

Further information about the London Legal Walk will be circulated closer to the time.

This will include access information for the Law Society, meeting points and meeting times.