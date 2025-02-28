Diabetic Food Market anticipated to reach US$15.169 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.04%

The diabetic food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.04%, attaining US$15.169 billion by 2030, from US$11.314 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Diabetic Food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$15.169 billion by 2030.Diabetic food is a dietary product that aids in the maintenance and regulation of blood glucose levels. It also helps with weight maintenance. With an increase in diabetes incidence throughout the world, the demand for diabetic meals is likely to rise significantly. The increasing incidence of various forms of diabetes (type 1 and type 2) among the population is raising awareness of the necessity of eating nutritious diabetic foods to reduce the risk of developing future problems. Diabetes has become more prevalent in recent years, posing a significant burden on both younger and older generations.The increasing number of diabetes cases worldwide is expected to propel the demand for diabetic foods during the forecasted timeline. The global cases of diabetes have increased massively, which can majorly be attributed to the increasing consumption of processed foods and beverage products and the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles.The British Diabetic Association, in its global report, stated that during the 2022-23 financial year, a total of 4.4 million individuals in the nation had diabetes, along with 1.2 million individuals living with type 2 diabetes. The agency stated that the total cases of diabetes in 2022-23 witnessed an increase of 167,822 cases compared to the 2021-22 financial year. In the nation, about 8% of the total individuals living with diabetes have type 1, whereas about 90% of diabetes patients suffer from type 2 diabetes.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-diabetic-food-market Based on food type, the global diabetic food market is divided into confectionary , ice creams and jellies, dietary beverages, snacks, baked products, dairy products, and others. These products are designed with considerations like low glycemic index, high fiber content, and reduced sugar , often using alternative sweeteners. However, individuals with diabetes must consult healthcare professionals for personalized dietary plans.The global diabetic food market is segmented according to distribution channels online and offline. Offline channels are usually supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and pharmacies. Online channels include e-commerce sites, direct-to-consumer websites, and online stores.Geography-wise, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted timeline. The increasing number of cases of diabetic food products in this region is expected to boost the growth of diabetic foods. Various countries in the region, like India, China, Japan, and Singapore, witnessed massive growth in diabetes cases. For instance, the World Health Organization, in its report, stated that in India, 77 million people over 18 years had type 2 diabetes. The agency stated that for individuals above 18 years, the prevalence of prediabetes was recorded at 25 million. Similarly, the cases of diabetes in other nations in the region, like China, Singapore, and Japan, also witnessed significant growth in the total diabetes cases in the past few years.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global diabetic food market that have been covered are Nestlé, Unilever, KELLOG Company, Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Ayura Origins, Fifty 50 Foods, LP., The Hershey Company, Diabe Smart (Bajo Foods Pvt. Ltd.)o Sriram Diabetic Foodso Diabliss Consumer Products Pvt Ltdo Diabetic Kitcheno Diabexyo Danone S.A.Reasons for Buying this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Artificial Sweetener Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-artificial-sweetener-market • Sugar-Free Food Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/sugar-free-food-market • Saccharin Sweetener Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-saccharin-sweetener-market • Food Sweeteners Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-sweeteners-market • Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/non-sugar-sweeteners-market About Us:Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

