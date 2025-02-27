Submit Release
143rd regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, February 27 - At today's session, the Government adopted a draft amendment to the Confiscation of Assets of Illicit Origin Act, the Decree on the compulsory health insurance service programmes, the capacities required for their implementation and the amount of funding for 2025. It also adopted measures to speed up the absorption of EU funds.

