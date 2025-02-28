Noom Expands into Hormone Replacement Therapy to Support Women’s Health and Well-being





NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, announced it is expanding into Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to provide critical support for women as they navigate menopausal hormone shifts.

With this new offering, Noom is dedicated to improving menopause care and supporting women's long-term health at every stage of life. Despite progress, significant gaps in menopause care remain , with only 30% of women seeking treatment receiving the care they need.

Since its inception, Noom has welcomed over 8 million women aged 40 to 60 into its program, many of whom have voiced how menopause-related symptoms create additional hurdles in their weight loss journey.

“In recent years, we have witnessed a growing acknowledgment of women’s unique health challenges. However, acknowledgement alone is insufficient,” said Dr. Karen Mann, Medical Director of Noom. “We must proactively address these challenges with targeted health solutions that support women through these key life stages. Noom’s holistic approach ensures that women thrive in every aspect of their lives.”

There are over 30 unique symptoms of menopause, which can significantly impact daily life and relationships, including fatigue and mood changes, sleep disturbances, brain fog, and weight fluctuations driven by hormonal shifts. Recognizing that the challenges of menopause extend beyond willpower and lifestyle changes alone, Noom is addressing the root cause of menopause symptoms by integrating hormone therapy with its proven behavior change program.

Noom is focused on helping women navigate this transition with the tools and support they need to feel their best with a new, combined approach to treatment that includes:

FDA-approved and compounded medication options using bioidentical hormones proven to provide relief from menopause symptoms

Personalized content designed to guide women throughout every step of their transition including medication tracking to encourage persistence and confidence throughout menopause

Robust calorie, macronutrient, and AI-driven food tracking to achieve and maintain a healthy weight

Access to a library of resistance-training workouts using Noom’s specially curated Muscle Defense TM for strengthening women’s bodies as they make the menopause transition

for strengthening women’s bodies as they make the menopause transition Continuous guidance and support from compassionate coaches, clinicians and the community

Affordable and accessible care: Cream: $69 to start, then $89/month Patch: $99 to start, then $149/month



As menopause approaches, estrogen levels begin to fluctuate. This can lead to issues like a decrease in muscle and an increase in fat mass, fat tissue accumulating around the abdomen, and shifts in metabolism. These shifts can negatively affect how the body metabolizes sugar and fat, and also cause more intense hunger signals—often leading to weight gain. To make things even more difficult, fluctuating hormone levels can cause symptoms like mood changes, hot flashes, and sleep disturbances.

"Noom + HRTRx is a science-backed, affordable, and accessible solution designed to support women through menopause with trusted care and proven results,” said Dr. Mann. “Women can feel like themselves again, build a solid foundation for long-term health, and create sustainable habits that work. This holistic approach integrates behavior change, expert care, and hormone therapy to help women find relief from challenging symptoms in order to regain control of their health and weight loss journey and thrive in midlife and beyond.”

The addition of menopause care marks a significant milestone in Noom’s evolution. From its foundation in behavior change-driven weight management to its expansion into diabetes care and medically-assisted weight loss, Noom continues to broaden its impact. Since September, Noom launched both GLP-1 Rx as well as a pill-based generic medication program, which together grew to a $100 million revenue run-rate business within just four months, demonstrating the need for combining lifestyle support with personalized treatments, tailored to each individual's unique biology, goals, and needs.

With today’s announcement, Noom is building on its success in combining medication with healthy habits to advance metabolic and hormonal health.

“The menopause care gap is real,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom. “A generation of clinicians have underprescribed HRT, owing to misleading conclusions related to a now outdated 2002 study. Millions of women and their doctors abandoned HRT treatment virtually overnight. Since then, a strong case has been made that HRT is a healthy choice for most women. Hormonal changes during menopause can have life-altering effects, impacting longevity, vitality, metabolism, and overall well-being. We believe in making proactive, whole-person care more accessible. That’s why we’re expanding into HRT. We are so excited to advance our mission to empower everyone, everywhere to live better longer through a combination of cutting-edge lifestyle support and evidence-backed interventions.”

Noom also released a comprehensive website addressing its commitment to HRT safety and transparency considerations behind the program. At launch, new subscribers to Noom Healthy Weight will be offered an optional upgrade to Noom + HRTRx if they meet the eligibility criteria for the program. Noom + HRTRx is also planned to be an optional upgrade for existing Noom Healthy Weight and Noom Med subscribers later this year.

