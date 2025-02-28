Safety Shot, Inc. Appoints CORE IR & PR for Investor Relations, Shareholder Communications and Public Relations Services

CORE IR & PR to support strategic communications in conjunction with corporate development and commercial activities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) ("Safety Shot" or the "Company"), a leading wellness and dietary supplement company, today announces the appointment of CORE IR & PR, a leading investor relations, public relations, and corporate advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, shareholder communications and public relations activities.

"We continue to optimize our external communications to ensure awareness within the investor public and consumers to drive understanding of our value to all stakeholders, said Jarrett Boon, Safety Shot CEO. "As Safety Shot continues its rapid growth trajectory, we value CORE IR’s experience and resources to help to position our leadership in a competitive market."

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for Safety Shot, conveying the company's business model, market opportunity, and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities, as well as with the public, at large. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“We believe CORE IR is an optimal partner for Safety Shot, as our professionals across disciplines – investor engagement, public relations, and strategic advisory – have significant experience in both the healthcare and retail verticals. We look forward to working closely with the Safety Shot team to articulate what has already become an exciting growth story, which highlights an innovative and potentially game-changing product,” said Scott Gordon, CORE Co-Founder and President.

About Safety Shot, Inc.

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at www.sureshot.com, www.walmart.com and Amazon. The Company is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.

