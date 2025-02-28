​Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement Announces Annual Youth Lead the Change Voting is Open

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Office of Youth Engagement (OYEA) today announced the start of Youth Lead the Change (YLC) voting for all youth ages 14-25 who live, work, or attend school in Boston. The annual citywide youth vote will determine how the City of Boston will spend $1 million of the City’s capital budget, and takes place both online and at designated physical locations throughout the city. Youth will vote on seven project proposals based on ideas submitted by young people across Boston to address community needs through a capital project. Online voting can be found at boston.gov/youth-lead-change, with information regarding physical voting locations to be added soon. Voting closes May 31st, 2025.

“Our young people are the future of Boston and their voices and creative ideas deserve to be uplifted and supported. The YLC program has empowered our youth for over a decade now, directly shaping their communities in the ways that matter most to them. I encourage interested youth to get involved and vote in this process,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Between November 2024 and January 2025, over 300 ideas were collected from youth across 23 Boston neighborhoods – online, through workshops, and utilizing peer-to-peer networks. Earlier this month, the OYEA team carefully researched, refined, and developed project proposals based on the ideas submitted, collaborating with city officials and area experts to assess feasibility and impact before finalizing the ballot. This year’s ballot includes project ideas that would improve access to water fountains in parks and community centers, expand Boston’s Wicked Free WiFi network, and create a new community theater, among other proposals. Each eligible voter will select their favorite project idea. The project that receives the most votes will be funded and implemented by the City of Boston, with ongoing support from the OYEA team.

“Youth Lead the Change gives youth the opportunity to fund their creative ideas for the betterment of Boston,” said Alexis C Lorenzo, a Mayor’s Youth Councilor and senior at Cathedral High School. “It is important to me because Boston is my hometown and I love this community, so I really want to see it progress.”

“Youth Lead the Change is important because it gives youth the opportunity to have a direct say in what affects them and it allows for everyone to have a voice in what the City chooses to do with a million dollars,” said Ross Wilson, a Mayor’s Youth Councilor and junior at Boston Latin School. “It’s not just up to people who are not directly affected by the issues that the youth choose.”

Youth Lead the Change first launched in 2014, when Boston became the first city in the nation to implement a youth participatory budgeting process. YLC winning projects have historic​ally been focused on addressing perceived disparities, experimenting with innovative new ideas, or boosting funding for popular City infrastructure, addressing the needs and priorities of Boston neighborhoods to improve communities across the city. Winning projects from last year’s cycle focused on funding improvements to emergency shelters and youth sports facilities, with 4,284 total ballots cast across 50 voting locations.

"Young people are the heartbeat of our city, and their voices deserve to shape the future of Boston. The YLC program is more than just an investment in projects—it’s an investment in leadership, civic engagement, and the power of youth-driven change," said Pedro Cruz, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement. "By giving young people direct control over $1 million of the city’s budget, we are ensuring that their ideas, priorities, and vision help build a Boston that works for everyone. This is their city, their money, and their opportunity to make a real impact."

Through the participatory budgeting process, young participants gain valuable civic engagement and voting experience to help create informed constituents. By involving youth in the decision-making process, the program not only empowers them to take an active role in shaping their communities, but also helps build a more inclusive, responsive, and equitable city that represents constituents who work and pay taxes but may not yet be old enough to vote in municipal elections. YLC builds a stronger relationship between Boston’s youth and city government, fostering trust and collaboration.

To learn more about Youth Lead the Change and cast your ballot, please visit ​boston.gov/youth-lead-change.