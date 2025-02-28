Jagat Launches 'Jagat Coin Hunt', Redefining Real-World Connections for GenZs and the Future of Social Networking

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jagat, a rapidly growing location-based social networking app, is redefining how Generation Z connects by integrating gamification with real-world exploration. With its innovative approach, Jagat encourages users to engage with friends in person rather than solely online.





Jagat's core functionality focuses on strengthening real-world connections. The app's main interface displays friends' real-time locations, battery levels, and daily footprints, fostering closer and more meaningful interactions. While reminiscent of the now-discontinued Zenly, Jagat distinguishes itself with original features, such as Jagat Coin Hunt, which enhances social engagement through interactive gameplay.

Jagat Coin Hunt: Gamifying Social Interactions and Real-World Exploration

Jagat Coin Hunt, an interactive geolocation-based game, has quickly gained popularity among young users. The game transforms everyday movement into an engaging treasure hunt, where users collect virtual coins hidden in real-world locations. By blending gaming with location sharing, Jagat Coin Hunt incentivizes users to explore new places and engage more actively with their surroundings.

Since its launch, Jagat has topped social networking and overall app download charts in multiple countries, amassing a global user base of over 22 million. The app has emerged as a leading location-based social platform, resonating with users who seek both entertainment and meaningful connections.

Promoting Social Good in public spaces

Beyond entertainment, Jagat is collaborating with governments and organizations to leverage Coin Hunt as a tool for community engagement. By incorporating public welfare initiatives into gameplay, Jagat aims to encourage young people to spend more time outdoors, explore their local communities, and engage in socially responsible activities.

"Jagat Coin Hunt is more than just a game; it's a new way of socializing," said Barry Beagen, Co-founder and President of Jagat. "We want users to discover joy in the real world, create memorable experiences with friends, and foster a sense of community. At the same time, we encourage players to contribute to a safe, sustainable, and inclusive social environment."

Jagat continues to innovate at the intersection of social networking and real-world interaction, redefining how digital communities engage beyond the screen.

