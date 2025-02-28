Stars Align for Bybit’s Crypto Zodiac League Trading Competition with 1 Million USDT in Prizes





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is transforming solitary trading into a cosmic team sport in its most dramatic trading competition yet. In the Crypto Zodiac League event, traders will get to unite under their star signs to compete for a share of a 1,000,000 USDT prize pool.

This celestial-themed event reinvents traditional trading battles with a touch of astrological magic, grouping participants into 12 zodiac-based squads. Whether the user is a bold Aries or a strategic Capricorn, their birth date determines their team allocation. Each team will then race for top spots in the leaderboards for a chance to win from a grand prize pool of a million USDT.

Event Timeline:

From now to Mar. 21, 2025, eligible users may sign up for the event where their designated squad is written in the stars.

The race for crypto trading excellence features various achievement categories. During the competition period from Mar. 3 to Mar. 28, 2025, individual traders and squads may compete on four leaderboards, ranked respectively by:

Individual PnL% during the competition period with a 300,000 USDT prize pool Squad trading volume during the competition period with a 300,000 USDT prize pool Individual Spot trading volume during the competition period with a 100,000 USDT prize pool Daily individual trading volume in a total of 25 days, with 5,000 USDT up for grabs each day

To top it off, eligible new users who sign up during the event period can receive a 5 USDT airdrop on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, all eligible users have the opportunity to earn USDT and MNT through mystery boxes by completing designated tasks.

Special Livestream:

To kick off this stellar event, Bybit will host a livestream on Mar. 4, 2025 at 8AM UTC, featuring expert insights and $500 in Red Packet giveaways. The session will shed light on rules and mechanisms, inspiration for strategies, and sound the battle hymns for the limited-time competition. Speakers include Bybit’s Shadie Berro, Head of Social Media, Stella Yuan, Global Campaigns Specialist, and Jack Zhou, Global Marketing Operations Specialist.

"We're bringing a new dimension to competitive trading by combining the thrill of trading with the playful element of luck in astrology," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "If a trader ever wonders if they were predestined to be winners, this is the perfect opportunity to find out while honing their trading skills,” she said.

For more information about joining the Crypto Zodiac League and terms and conditions, users may visit: Crypto Zodiac League: Squad Up for the Stars

