Appian To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

A fireside chat is scheduled for 3:20pm PST and will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709604&tp_key=ebc351161f&tp_special=8

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

1x1 Investor Meetings

Cantor Global Technology Conference in New York City

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

1x1 Investor Meetings

Replays of the fireside chat will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com .

