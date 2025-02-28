MEXC Officially Lists EUR on Convert with Zero Fees for Fast and Effortless Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has officially listed EUR on Convert with zero fees, providing users with a seamless and cost-effective way to trade. This listing coincides with Point Frenzy Season, running from February 28 to March 14, offering exciting airdrop rewards and exclusive events.

MEXC's introduction of EUR to Convert reinforces its commitment to lowering trading costs and enhancing market accessibility. With zero-fee EUR deposits and competitive trading conditions, users can now enjoy greater flexibility and efficiency when navigating the crypto market.

To celebrate the listing of EUR on Convert, MEXC is introducing two exciting events from February 28, 2025, to March 14, 2025, offering users a chance to win exclusive rewards and event tickets.



Event 1: Convert & Win Airdrops

Users can convert between EUR and USDT for a chance to win up to 100 USDT in airdrops.



Event 2: Points Competition

Users can accumulate points through Futures trading and compete for a 6,000 USDT prize pool, which includes party funds and exclusive offline event tickets.



MEXC continues to enhance users' trading experience by providing deep liquidity, fast execution, and some of the lowest trading fees in the industry. With advanced security measures and a dedicated trading insurance fund, MEXC remains focused on creating a secure, transparent, and user-friendly trading environment.

As part of this initiative, MEXC is also offering zero fees on EUR deposits via OTC and a special Zero-Fee Event on EUR Spot trading pairs, where users can enjoy 0% Maker and Taker fees starting February 26, 2025.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 32 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.



