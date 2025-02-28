NASM Partners with NPC and IFBB Pro League to Elevate Athlete Health and Performance in the Physique and Bodybuilding Community

Gilbert, AZ, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness training and certifications, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the National Physique Committee (NPC) and the International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness Professional League (IFBB Pro League), to enhance athlete health, safety, and performance through certification programs tailored for physique and bodybuilding coaches.

The NPC is the largest amateur physique and bodybuilding organization in the United States. The IFBB Pro League is the premier bodybuilding, fitness, physique, and wellness sport organization in the world, as well as the sanctioning body for major professional contests such as the Mr. Olympia, Arnold Sports Festival, and Pittsburgh Power & Fitness Festival.

"We are thrilled to partner with NASM to bring this certification to our community,” stated Tyler Manion, Vice President of the IFBB Pro League. “Our goal is to ensure that our athletes receive the highest level of coaching, which not only enhances their performance on stage but also safeguards their health. This certification will distinguish coaches who are committed to excellence and athlete safety."

This collaboration aims to set a new standard in the industry by providing coaches with the knowledge and tools necessary to optimize athlete performance while prioritizing their health and well-being. The certification program, the Physique Prep Pro Bundle, which includes both NASM’s Physique and Bodybuilding Coach and Bodybuilding Meal Prep Made Easy, will offer comprehensive training on advanced techniques, nutrition, and safety protocols specific to physique and bodybuilding athletes.

"This partnership is a significant step forward for both our organizations,” said Mike Fantigrassi, Head of Product at NASM. “By aligning with the NPC and IFBB Pro League, NASM is reinforcing our dedication to the Physique and Bodybuilding community, the well-being of athletes, and the professional development of coaches. We believe this certification will become a benchmark for excellence in the sport."

NASM, the NPC, and the IFBB Pro League, aim to revolutionize the industry by setting new standards for athlete health, safety, and performance through these advanced certification programs. This collaboration will not only enhance the quality of coaching but also promote a culture of excellence and well-being. Together, NASM, the NPC, and the IFBB Pro League are dedicated to fostering a safer, more effective training environment that empowers athletes to achieve their full potential.

About National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)

NASM® is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

About The National Physique Committee (NPC)

The National Physique Committee (NPC) is the premier amateur physique organization in the world. Since 1982, the top athletes in bodybuilding, fitness, figure, bikini and physique have started their careers in the NPC. For more information, visit www.npcnewsonline.com

About The International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness Professional League (IFBB Pro League)

The International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness Professional League is the largest international professional sports governing body in the world for professional bodybuilding, physique, fitness, figure, bikini and wellness.

For more information, visit www.ifbbpro.com.

