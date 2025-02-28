Armlogi Reports Increased Shipping Volume with Temu Sellers

WALNUT, CA, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced an increase in its small parcel shipping volume following integration with the Temu marketplace.





Small parcel shipping volume has demonstrated upward momentum, increasing from 128,744 parcels in November 2024 to 167,298 in December 2024, representing 30% growth over such period. This positive trend continued into January 2025, with volumes reaching 194,304 parcels, marking a further 16% increase.

Following Armlogi’s designation as an official authorized warehouse provider for Temu sellers in June 2024 and the enhanced API integration completed in October 2024, the Company has experienced consistent month-over-month growth in shipping volumes. Armlogi now serves over 200 Temu customers, a 29% increase from the 155 customers reported in October 2024.

“The recent performance in our small parcel shipping volumes reflects our working relationship with Temu and demonstrates the adaptability of our logistics infrastructure," said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi. "While we remain focused on operational excellence and seamless integration, we recognize that cross-border e-commerce logistics is subject to various external factors, including potential changes in international trade policies. We are carefully monitoring developments that could affect trade relations with China and are prepared to adapt our strategy accordingly to support our customers in this evolving landscape.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Armlogi is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow @ArmLogiUS at https://x.com/ArmLogiUS.

Armlogi is on LinkedIn; follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/armlogi-holding-corp.

