Linvoseltamab Recommended for EU Approval by the CHMP to Treat Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization of linvoseltamab to treat adults with relapsed and refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM). The recommendation is specific to those who have received at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy. The European Commission is expected to announce a final decision in the coming months.

The positive CHMP opinion is supported by data from the pivotal LINKER-MM1 trial, which evaluated linvoseltamab in adults with R/R MM. Earlier this month, the FDA accepted for review the Biologics License Application for linvoseltamab. The target action date for the FDA decision is July 10, 2025.

Linvoseltamab is investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About Multiple Myeloma

As the second most common blood cancer, there are over 35,000 new cases of MM diagnosed in Europe and 187,000 new cases of MM diagnosed globally every year. The disease is characterized by the proliferation of cancerous plasma cells (MM cells) that crowd out healthy blood cells in the bone marrow, infiltrate other tissues and cause potentially life-threatening organ injury. Despite treatment advances, MM is not curable and while current treatments are able to slow the progression of the cancer, most patients will ultimately experience cancer progression and require additional therapies.

About the Linvoseltamab Clinical Development Program

Linvoseltamab is an investigational BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody designed to bridge B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) on MM cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate T-cell activation and cancer-cell killing.

The ongoing, open-label, multicenter Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and dose-expansion LINKER-MM1 trial is investigating linvoseltamab in 282 enrolled patients with R/R MM. The Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the trial – which is now complete – primarily assessed safety, tolerability and dose-limiting toxicities across nine dose levels of linvoseltamab and explored different administration regimens. The ongoing Phase 2 dose expansion portion is assessing the safety and anti-tumor activity of linvoseltamab, with the primary endpoint of objective response rate. Key secondary endpoints include duration of response, progression-free survival, rate of minimum residual disease negative status and overall survival.

Eligibility in the Phase 2 portion requires patients to have received at least three prior lines of therapy or have triple-class refractory MM. Linvoseltamab is administered with an initial step-up dosing regimen followed by the full 200 mg dose administered weekly. At week 16, all patients transition to every two-week dosing. A response-adapted regimen further enables patients to shift to every four-week dosing if they achieve a very good partial response or better and have completed at least 24 weeks of therapy. The regimen requires a total of two 24-hour hospitalizations for safety monitoring.

Linvoseltamab is being investigated in a broad clinical development program exploring its use as a monotherapy as well as in combination regimens across different lines of therapy in MM, including earlier lines of treatment, as well as plasma cell precursor disorders. They include evaluating linvoseltamab in a Phase 1b trial (LINKER-MM2) in combination with other cancer treatments in R/R MM as well as a Phase 3 confirmatory trial (LINKER-MM3) as a monotherapy in R/R MM. For more information on Regeneron’s clinical trials in blood cancer, visit the clinical trials website, or contact via clinicaltrials@regeneron.com or 844-734-6643.

About Regeneron in Hematology

At Regeneron, we’re applying more than three decades of biology expertise with our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies to develop medicines for patients with diverse blood cancers and rare blood disorders.

Our blood cancer research is focused on bispecific antibodies that are being investigated both as monotherapies and in various combinations and emerging therapeutic modalities. Together, they provide us with unique combinatorial flexibility to develop customized and potentially synergistic cancer treatments.

Our research and collaborations to develop potential treatments for rare blood disorders include explorations in antibody medicine, gene editing and gene-knockout technologies, and investigational RNA-approaches focused on depleting abnormal proteins or blocking disease-causing cellular signaling.

About Regeneron's VelocImmune® Technology

Regeneron's VelocImmune technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to envision making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing VelocImmune and related VelociSuite® technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used VelocImmune technology to create a substantial proportion of all original, FDA-approved fully human monoclonal antibodies. This includes Dupixent® (dupilumab), Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent® (alirocumab), Kevzara® (sarilumab), Evkeeza® (evinacumab-dgnb), Inmazeb® (atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn) and Veopoz® (pozelimab-bbfg). In addition, REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab) had been authorized by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic until 2024.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

