MEDIA ALERT: Lancôme and Well+Good Present the Recovery Portal

Experience the NEW Génifique Ultimate from Lancôme at House of Good, Featuring Lauryn Bosstick of The Skinny Confidential

VENICE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Lancôme and Well+Good to celebrate the future of skincare.

WHAT: The Recovery Portal, an immersive space where science and beauty collide. Visit to experience the NEW Génifique Ultimate, receive cutting-edge skincare consultations, explore the science behind radiant, resilient skin, and sip smoothies featuring the serum’s breakthrough ingredient, Beta-Glucan. Powered by 90 trillion Beta-Glucan molecules per drop, the NEW Génifique Ultimate is designed to support the skin barrier and accelerate cell renewal.

WHO: This event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: February 28 - March 2, 2025, open daily 12 to 6 p.m. PT. Visit on March 1 from 12 to 1 p.m. to meet special guest Lauryn Bosstick, founder of The Skinny Confidential.

WHERE: House of Good: 1212 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Unit C, Los Angeles, CA 90291

To learn more, visit: https://www.wellandgood.com/recovery-portal-lancome

About Well+Good

Well+Good is a health and wellness media brand, known for its journalistic integrity, expert-led editorial, and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Founded in 2010, Well+Good delivers inclusive content that makes the path to feeling good feel good—for everyone. By amplifying different perspectives, experiences, and stories, Well+Good helps people decide on the lifestyle changes that work for them. The female-founded company has been recognized as a vertical media leader and creates high-quality consumer events at House of Good, its real-life home in Venice, CA.

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , LIVESTRONG.com, OnlyInYourState , and House of Good. World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Formerly known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/ .

