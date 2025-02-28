SailPoint Announces Date of Fiscal Q4 and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the US markets open on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL) equips the modern enterprise to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data through the lens of identity – at speed and scale. As a category leader, we continuously reinvent identity security as the foundation of the secure enterprise. SailPoint delivers a unified, intelligent, extensible platform built to defend against today’s dynamic, identity-centric cyber threats while enhancing productivity and efficiency. SailPoint helps many of the world’s most complex, sophisticated enterprises create a secure technology ecosystem that fuels business transformation.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Schmitz, SVP IR

ir@sailpoint.com

Media Relations Contact

Samantha Person, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Samantha.Person@sailpoint.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.