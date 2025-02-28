Compass Lexecon Enhances Capabilities with Appointment of Prominent Economist Ginger Jin

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dr. Ginger Jin has affiliated with its subsidiary Compass Lexecon.

Dr. Jin is an expert in industrial organization economics, serving as the Neil Moskowitz Professor of Economics at the University of Maryland, College Park. She has deep expertise in analyzing mergers and acquisitions against the backdrop of emerging technologies and the use of big data in antitrust and consumer protection.

“With the emergence of new technologies and an increased emphasis on data-driven decision making, organizations seek out Compass Lexecon experts like Ginger for solutions tailored to their needs,” said Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel. “Her arrival strengthens our ability to provide cutting-edge economic analysis to our clients to ensure the best possible outcomes.”

Dr. Jin’s research focuses on resolving information disparities among economic agents to support balanced and efficient outcomes. She has worked across several industries including retail food safety, health insurance, prescription drugs, e-commerce, regulatory inspection, scientific innovation, data regulation and consumer protection. Previously, she served as Director of the Bureau of Economics at the Federal Trade Commission.

Dr. Jin is currently a managing editor of the International Journal of Industrial Organization, an advisory council member of the Journal of Industrial Economics and a board member of the Industrial Organization Society. She has also been a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research since 2012.

Commenting on her affiliation with Compass Lexecon, Dr. Jin said, “This firm is known globally as a powerhouse in economic consulting, and I am proud to join a team of such talented professionals as we deliver expert-driven, quantifiable insights and solutions to clients.”

