Minister Maropene Ramokgopa welcomes Cabinet approval of the Medium-Term Development Plan

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms. Maropene Ramokgopa, welcomes the Cabinet’s approval of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024 – 2029. The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) led and coordinated the whole of government to develop the MTDP as the five-year plan of the 7th Administration.

The MTDP 2024–2029 is a comprehensive framework guiding government action and priorities for this administration. It is rooted in principles of inclusivity, poverty eradication, economic growth and sustainable development. This Plan marks a critical phase in achieving the National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030, as it is the final medium-term plan before the 2030 deadline.

The MTDP incorporates three strategic priorities that were outlined by President Ramaphosa in his Opening of Parliament Address on 18 July 2024, namely:

Drive inclusive economic growth and job creation.

Reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living.

Build a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

“The implementation of the MTDP will follow a whole of government approach, which is being advanced by the 7th administration, and was evidenced in the development of the plan. The successful implementation of the MTDP will be demonstrated through the achievement of its set targets and improved living conditions of citizens. Effective delivery of services will enhance citizens’ trust and confidence in government institutions,” said Minister Ramokgopa

The MTDP 2024-2029 will enable better alignment between plans and budgets by streamlining priorities and emphasising practical implementation. It establishes a clear link between the NDP’s transformative vision and tangible results on the ground. This governance approach prioritises impact and outcomes.

The DPME and the Presidency will monitor cluster progress and address underperformance through corrective action. Government will apply the positive lessons that we learnt from delivery intervention approaches such as Operation Phakisa, the Results Framework and make the best of Operation Vulindlela to unlock the constraints and fast-track results.

In view of the approval of the MTDP 2024 – 2029, the DPME, led by Minister Maropene Ramokgopa, will host a series of stakeholder engagement sessions to ensure the institutionalisation across government.

These engagements will start with a media launch in March 2025 to ensure wider communication of the key priorities. The Launch will be followed by a series of cluster media engagements to outline specific indicators and targets for this administration. In the next financial year 2025/2026, the Department will host a Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Forum that would bring together various stakeholders to ensure seamless implementation and partnerships.

The Department will also provide periodic monitoring and evaluation reports on the performance of government and indicate practical steps to accelerate delivery and achievement of the set priorities and outcomes.

The Department calls on stakeholders – business, labour, civil society, academics, traditional leaders, and citizens – to work with government and ensure that the Planis implemented to advance and sustain the development of our country and ensure that no one is left behind.

“Let us all play our part and contribute in building a society that works for all,” said Minister Maropene Ramokgopa.

